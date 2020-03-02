Win an afternoon like no other for your office!

It’s all thanks to Paddy Power and it’s all to do with Cheltenham, the biggest horse racing festival of them all, that’s only a week away now.

For those of you not lucky enough to be making the trip over or able to take time off work for it we could help by bringing a little bit of Cheltenham fun, to where you work. It’s all part of the “Paddy Power Cheltenham Take Over”.

How would you like us to take over your office for an afternoon of major craic, transforming where you work into a mini Cheltenham event – with everything you need from big screens, catering, a few crazy games with some deadly prizes, plus lots more. Including us rocking up with the Roadcaster to give your company a good shout out on-air and basically have an absolute field day at your office, all thanks to Paddy Power.

So obviously we only want to go to companies that know how to have a bit of craic, so if that’s where you work make sure you listen to Tracy Clifford show from 12-3pm all this week.

Plan is to do four of these in total next week – Tuesday 10th Mar to Friday 13th Mar , so plenty of chances to win.

And as always RTE standard competition terms and conditions apply see here. And remember the biggest condition of them all is that your boss is ok with it!

Prize is also subject to the following conditions –

Catering for 50 people

Requirements- any location chosen must have enough space available on the business premises to park the 2FM Roadcaster and Winabago (catering)

The winning business will make an area available with in the building to set up the event – ideally a canteen or large office space.

Available to accommodate the event on any of the following dates – Tues 10 th – Fri 13 th Mar (set up from early event runs from 12pm to 5pm)

– Fri 13 Mar (set up from early event runs from 12pm to 5pm) In the event of Cheltenham being cancelled for any reason, all of our office events will be re-scheduled around an alternative race meeting. If the date of these alternative event results in the winning office unable to host the event the prize will be deemed forfeited and the prize will be offered to a runner up.

Please gamble responsibly. For support and information see dunlewey.net