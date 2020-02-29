15 Years of the RTE Choice Music Prize – Documentary this Sunday at 10pm

Over the past 15 years, the RTE Choice Music Prize has become synonymous with the first week of March on Ireland’s music calendar. It’s where Irish albums and songs are celebrated with the Irish Album of the Year, and Irish Song of the Year categories.

Since forming in 2005, the RTE Choice Music Prize has awarded albums from O Emperor, Rusangano Family, Soak, Jape, Ships and others. While the Song of the Year has seen Royseven, The Original Rudeboys, and Picture This victorious.

This Sunday (March 1st), a 60-minute documentary will air on 2fm at 10pm. Narrated and compiled by Dan Hegarty, it features contributions from Sorcha Richardson, Maija Sofia, Jafaris, Girl Band, Choice’s Jim Carroll, and previous winners Villagers, Soak, O Emperor, and The Divine Comedy.

In the meantime, have a listen to last year’s RTE Choice Music Prize special here