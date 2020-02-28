Dan’s Playlist – Thursday, February 27

Caribou – ‘Can’t Do Without You’

Jacknife Lee (feat: Open Mike Eagle) – ‘Made It Weird’

School Of Seven Bells – ‘Low Times’

The Murder Capital – ‘Green & Blue’

Zwan – ‘Lyric’

The Clockworks – ‘Stranded In Stanstead’

Grimes (feat: Aristophanes) – ‘Scream’

Grimes – ‘My Name Is Dark’ (Art Mix)

Bantum – ‘Gully’

Ghostking Is Dead – ‘Fever Dreaming’

Radiohead – ‘High & Dry’

Ava Archbold – ‘Exit Music (For A Film)’

Easy Star All-Stars – ‘An Airbag Saved My Dub’

Hour 2:

Sleaford Mods – ‘Carlton Touts’

Sinead O’Brien – ‘Taking On Time’

PowPig – ‘Weed’

Black Country New Road live at the Eurosonic festival

Fox Jaw – ‘Line It Up’

The White Stripes – ‘The Hardest Button To Button’

Melts – ‘Seesaw’

Candice Gordon – ‘Sacramental Traffic Lights’

Lethal Dialect – ‘The National’

Lethal Dialect – ‘Black Magic’

Malaki – ‘Paper Prophesies’

King Krule – ‘Supermarche’

Portishead – ‘Sour Times’

Joey Gavin – ‘Spellchecker’