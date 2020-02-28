Dan’s Playlist – Thursday, February 27
Caribou – ‘Can’t Do Without You’
Jacknife Lee (feat: Open Mike Eagle) – ‘Made It Weird’
School Of Seven Bells – ‘Low Times’
The Murder Capital – ‘Green & Blue’
Zwan – ‘Lyric’
The Clockworks – ‘Stranded In Stanstead’
Grimes (feat: Aristophanes) – ‘Scream’
Grimes – ‘My Name Is Dark’ (Art Mix)
Bantum – ‘Gully’
Ghostking Is Dead – ‘Fever Dreaming’
Radiohead – ‘High & Dry’
Ava Archbold – ‘Exit Music (For A Film)’
Easy Star All-Stars – ‘An Airbag Saved My Dub’
Hour 2:
Sleaford Mods – ‘Carlton Touts’
Sinead O’Brien – ‘Taking On Time’
PowPig – ‘Weed’
Black Country New Road live at the Eurosonic festival
Fox Jaw – ‘Line It Up’
The White Stripes – ‘The Hardest Button To Button’
Melts – ‘Seesaw’
Candice Gordon – ‘Sacramental Traffic Lights’
Lethal Dialect – ‘The National’
Lethal Dialect – ‘Black Magic’
Malaki – ‘Paper Prophesies’
King Krule – ‘Supermarche’
Portishead – ‘Sour Times’
Joey Gavin – ‘Spellchecker’