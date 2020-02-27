PICTURE THIS ANNOUNCE SUPPORTS FOR THEIR JUNE 2020 OUTDOOR SHOWS

And there’s a 2FM Rising 2020 artist in there too

MCD PROUDLY PRESENTS

JUNE 2020

FRI 26 IRISH INDEPENDENT PARK, CORK

+ SPECIAL GUESTS ELLA EYRE + MONCRIEFF

SAT 27 MALAHIDE CASTLE, DUBLIN – SOLD OUT

+ SPECIAL GUESTS ELLA EYRE, NEW RULES + MONCRIEFF

LIMITED TICKETS REMAINING FOR IRISH INDEPENDENT PARK, CORK ARE €49.90 AND ON SALE NOW FROM TICKETMASTER

UNDER 16s MUST BE ACCOMPANIED BY AN ADULT

FRESH FROM WRAPPING UP A TOUR WITH WORLDWIDE SUPERSTARS THE JONAS BROTHERS, IRISH INTERNATIONAL SENSATION PICTURE THIS TODAY ANNOUNCE SUPPORT ACTS FOR THEIR HUGE OUTDOOR SHOWS SUMMER 2020 AT INDEPENDENT PARK CORK AND MALAHIDE CASTLE DUBLIN.

Picture This comment on the new release, “‘One Night’ is not just a song about the complete and utter turmoil of being cheated on by the one you love, it is a defiant stance to that stage where the person who has done you wrong says they wish they hadn’t, and they wish that they had done things differently. This song is saying maybe if you didn’t go and cause all the hurt that you caused then you wouldn’t be in this desperate position. We hope ‘One Night’ helps people to not pick up the phone to the so-called lovers who have broken their hearts.”

The band once again deliver an eloquently crafted anthem that proves catchy, emotionally charged, and downright thought-provoking. Underscored by delicate acoustic guitar and cinematic production, the tune details a heartbreaking discovery of infidelity with an unforgettable hook, “Maybe you shouldn’t have gone and ruined my life for one night.”

The biggest selling Irish act since their debut in 2017 and the nation’s hottest musical export in decades, Picture This arrived as a phenomenon with their self-titled 2017 full-length debut, Picture This. Certified triple-platinum in Ireland, it held the #1 spot overall in the country for four weeks, while topping the Streaming Chart for seven weeks. Since the band’s formation less than 4 years ago, they’ve impressively sold over 450K tickets.

Summer 2018 marked the band’s first stadium tour in Ireland, which capped off with a 35,000-person stadium show in The RDS Dublin, selling out over 3 months prior. During late 2018, they teamed up with super producer Jayson Dezuzio to record the 2019 follow-up, MDRN LV. Since its release, MDRN LV became the top selling album from an Irish artist in 2019. Continuing the band’s record-breaking tour achievements, just last year the band sold out a five-night stand at 3Arena in Dublin. The band have just wrapped up a tour supporting international superstars The Jonas Brothers and are looking forward to their 3 homecoming outdoor shows across the country this Summer.