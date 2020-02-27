Dan’s Playlist – Wednesday, February 26

Fontaines D.C. – ‘Sha Sha Sha’

DJ Supreme (feat: Rì Rà, Shaka Shazzam, The Icepick & DJ Assassin) – ‘Breathe’

The Scratch – ‘God Slap’

Dropkick Murphys – ‘I’m Shipping Up To Boston’

Alex G – ‘Promises’

Grimes – ‘So Heavy I Fell Through The Earth’

Rejjie Snow – ‘Pink Beetle’

Submotion Orchestra – ‘Awakening’

Radiohead – ‘My Iron Lung’

Nadine Shah – ‘Ladies For Babies (Goats For Love)’

Sorcha Richardson – ‘Honey Heavy’

Shakalak – ‘Kindness’

Bono & Gavin Friday – ‘In The Name Of The Father’

Fox Jaw – ‘Breathe In The Strange’

Hour 2:

Warpaint – ‘Undertow’

Cat Turner – ‘Outside’

Flume (feat: Beck) – ‘Tiny Cities’

Sinking With Love – ‘Bheith Beo’

Soak – ‘Oh Brother’

Soak interview

Soak – ’24 Windowed House’

King Krule – ‘Perfecto Miserable’

Elma Orkestra & Ryan Vail – ‘Symmetry’

Grandbrothers – ‘Bloodflow’

Mercury Rev – ‘Endlessly’

Kieran Ring – ‘Satellite’

Neon Atlas – ‘Get Up’

School Of Seven Bells – ‘When You Sing’