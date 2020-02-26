Dan’s Playlist – Tuesday, February 25
The Chemical Brothers (feat: St. Vincent) – ‘Under Neon Lights’
Mark Graham Vs King Kong Company (feat: Lawriii Craig) – ‘Lonesome Valley’
Braxton – ‘Kowloon’
Mint Royale – ‘Glitter’
Les Amazones d’Afrique – ‘Fights’
IBEYI – ‘Ghosts’
The Prodigy – ‘Ghost Town’
The Prodigy – ‘Girls’
Idles – ‘Colossus’ (Tricky Remix)
Vernon Jane – ‘Otherside’
Vernon Jane interview
Vernon Jane – ‘Daddy Issues’
Just Mustard – ‘Seven’
Grimes – ‘You’ll Miss Me When I’m Not Around’
Hour 2:
Goldfrapp – ‘Lovely Head’
Smoke Fairies – ‘Chew Your Bones’
Fox Jaw – ‘Serrated Love’
The National – ‘Terrible Love’
Simple Kid – ‘Nobel Prize’
Simple Kid – ‘Truck On’
Mogwai – ‘Hunted By A Freak’
East India Youth – ‘Glitter Freeze’
King Krule – ‘Comet Face’
King Krule – ‘Baby Blue’
Soak – ‘Blud’
MuRli (feat: Denise Chaila) – ‘The Enlightenment’
Loraine Club – ‘Disco Biscuits’
CYNEMA – ‘Radio Love’