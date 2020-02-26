Dan’s Playlist – Tuesday, February 25

The Chemical Brothers (feat: St. Vincent) – ‘Under Neon Lights’

Mark Graham Vs King Kong Company (feat: Lawriii Craig) – ‘Lonesome Valley’

Braxton – ‘Kowloon’

Mint Royale – ‘Glitter’

Les Amazones d’Afrique – ‘Fights’

IBEYI – ‘Ghosts’

The Prodigy – ‘Ghost Town’

The Prodigy – ‘Girls’

Idles – ‘Colossus’ (Tricky Remix)

Vernon Jane – ‘Otherside’

Vernon Jane interview

Vernon Jane – ‘Daddy Issues’

Just Mustard – ‘Seven’

Grimes – ‘You’ll Miss Me When I’m Not Around’

Hour 2:

Goldfrapp – ‘Lovely Head’

Smoke Fairies – ‘Chew Your Bones’

Fox Jaw – ‘Serrated Love’

The National – ‘Terrible Love’

Simple Kid – ‘Nobel Prize’

Simple Kid – ‘Truck On’

Mogwai – ‘Hunted By A Freak’

East India Youth – ‘Glitter Freeze’

King Krule – ‘Comet Face’

King Krule – ‘Baby Blue’

Soak – ‘Blud’

MuRli (feat: Denise Chaila) – ‘The Enlightenment’

Loraine Club – ‘Disco Biscuits’

CYNEMA – ‘Radio Love’