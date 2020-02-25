Dan’s Playlist – Monday, February 24
Jain – ‘Makeba’ (Dirty Ridin’ Remix)
C2C – ‘Down The Road’
Kormac – ‘Rainstorm’
Grimes – ‘Darksied’
Massive Attack – ‘Everywhen’
WOB! – ‘Stay Together’
Alt-J – ‘Fitzpleasure’
Kitt Philippa – ‘L’
Bush – ‘Letting The Cables Sleep’ (Nightmares On Wax Remix)
Bush – ‘Bonedrives’
Sick Love – ‘Bad Girl’
Wolfmother – ‘The Joker & The Thief’
Thumper – ‘Ad Nauseam’
Vernon Jane – ‘Otherside’
Hour 2:
The Avalanches – ‘Since I Left You’
The Avalanches (feat: Blood Orange) – ‘We Will Always Love You’
Blood Orange – ‘Best To You’
BARQ – ‘Not Touching (Can’t Get Mad)’
Soak – ‘Reckless Behaviour’
Dry Cleaning – ‘Conversation’
Fox Jaw – ‘Sun Goes Sideways’
Mano Le Tough – ‘A Thing From Above’
Groove Armada – ‘At The River’
Ghostpoet – ‘Concrete Pony’
Ghostpoet (feat: Woodpecker Wooliams) – ‘Meltdown’
Tandem Felix – ‘Making Dinner On Valentine’s Day’