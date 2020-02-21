Dan’s Playlist – Thursday, February 20
DJ Shadow (feat: De La Soul) – ‘Rocket Fuel’
God Knows – ‘Who’s Asking?
Sofi Tukker – ‘Best Friend’
SYLK – ‘Am I Alone (After Dark?)’
The Strokes – ‘Bad Decisions’
The Strokes – ‘The Modern Age’
New Pagans – ‘Admire’
Neon Neon – ‘Belfast’
Nealo – ‘Winter’s Almost Here’
Public Service Broadcasting – ‘Roygbiv’
Public Service Broadcasting – ‘All Out’
Garbage – ‘Empty’
Bullet Girl – ‘Whacked’
First Class & Coach – ‘2014’
Sprints – ‘Kissing Practice’
Nirvana – ‘Dumb’
Maija Sofia – ‘The Glitter’
Hour 2:
Tame Impala – ‘Borderline’
Fat White Family – ‘Whitest Boy On The Beach’
The Line – ‘Matter’
Les Amazones d’Afrique – ‘Smooth’
Everything Shook – ‘Come Back To Mine’ (Diamond Dagger Remix)
BICEP – ‘Rain’
Peggy Gou & Palm Trax live at Sonar
Peggy Gou – ‘Hon Jan’