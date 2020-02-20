Dan’s Playlist – Wednesday, February 19
Inhaler – ‘We Have To Move On’
LCD Soundsystem – ‘Someone Great’
Bantum – ‘Move’
Bantum – ‘Gully’
Roisin Murphy – ‘Narcissus’
Messiah J & The Expert – ‘Bloodrush’
Les Amazones d’Afrique – ‘Dogon’
Maija Sofia – ‘Edie Sedgwick’ (Session)
Maija Sofia interview
Maija Sofia – ‘The Glitter’ (Session)
Chris Cornell – ‘Seasons’
Soundgarden – ‘Burden In My Hands’
Hour 2:
First Class & Coach – ‘Detroit’
The Joy Formidable – ‘A Heavy Abacus’
The Clockworks – ‘Strande In Stanstead’
Grimes – ‘Delete Forever’
Whipping Boy – ‘Twinkle’
Turnstiles – ‘Tantrum’
Two Door Cinema Club – ‘Sleep Alone’
Jacknife Lee (feat: Open Mike Eagle) – ‘Made It Weird’
Bonzai – Bodhran’
Cat Turner – ‘Outside’
Maija Sofia – ‘The Wife Of Michael Cleary’ (Session)
Tame Impala – ‘On Track’
Woodstar – ‘The Last Sad Verse Of A Dumb Punk Song’
I Break Horses – ‘I’ll Be The Death Of You’
Caribou – ‘Never Come Back’