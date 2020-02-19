SEA SESSIONS SURF & MUSIC FESTIVAL ANNOUNCE HEADLINERS DAY BREAKDOWN
NEW ACTS JUST ADDED
VERSATILE FRIDAY 19 JUNE
GAVIN JAMES SATURDAY 20 JUNE
SIGRID SUNDAY 21 JUNE
IRELAND’S BIGGEST BEACH PARTY 19 – 21 JUNE 2020
TICKETS ON SALE NOW
Fresh from winning “Best Festival Tech Team” at the 2020 IMRO Awards – Sea Sessions Surf & Music Festival have just announced the day breakdown for their heavy hitting headliners with Versatile on Friday 19 June, Gavin James on Saturday 20 June and Sigrid on Sunday 21 June 2020.
Just added to the stellar line up for Sea Sessions Surf & Music Festival are a host of acts including Hannah Wants, Ejeca, Elvana, The Sugarhill Gang & Furious 5 Ft. Grandmaster Melle Mel & Scorpio, Regard, The 2 Johnnies, Biig Piig, Fabio and Grooverider, Jerry Fish, Somebody’s Child, Mango X Mathman, Malaki, Aaron Smith, Aimee, Hak Baker, Vulpynes, Alex Gough, True Tides, Saarloos, Lavengro, Zen Arcade, Pontious Pilate & The Naildrivers, Isaac Butler, Yasmin Gardezi, Bobbi Arlo, Uppbeat, Colin Perkins, Lucid, Initial DJs, Bedlam DJs and Madison Front. The new acts join headliners Versatile, Gavin James and Sigrid alongside Eats Everything, Inhaler, KNEECAP, Ziggy Alberts, Lyra, Thumper, Joel Corry, Mark Blair, The Revenge and Koko with many more to be announced.
Versatile are now firmly established as Irelands number 1 Rap Act. They’ve sold out the 13,000 Capacity 3 Arena and they’re touring the UK with the likes of Snoop Dogg. Their dynamic high energy live shows are unmissable. Needing little introduction, festival favourite Gavin James is set to return to Bundoran this summer after a busy worldwide touring schedule. Gavin is currently one of the biggest acts in the country and his sets have always gone down a storm at the festival. Last but certainly not least, the trio of headliners is completed with Norwegian superstar Sigrid. Known for her incredible live performances filled with hits such as “Strangers” and “Don’t Feel Like Crying”, her performance is sure to be one of the highlights of the weekend.
Festival Director Ray O’Donoghue says “We’re thrilled to announce so many more amazing acts and some really great up and coming acts too. There are so many good Irish acts that even picking the ones we’ve booked was a difficult task. The future is very bright indeed!”
From humble beginnings in 2008, Sea Sessions Surf & Music Festival has grown into one of Ireland’s top music festivals and the only festival in Ireland to truly embrace the Surfing lifestyle. The Festival has hosted some of the biggest artists in the world including Dizzee Rascal, Paul Weller, Clean Bandit, Dermot Kennedy, Tinie Tempah and loads more. It’s also the only festival in the country to bring together Music, Surfing, Skateboarding, BMX, Graffiti and much much more.
“It might just be the best festival in Ireland” RTE.IE
“Still buzzing from that set at Sea Sessions. It felt so special.” Dermot Kennedy
Day and Weekend tickets on sale now from Ticketmaster outlets nationwide and on www.ticketmaster.ie. Tickets are priced from €119.90 for 3 days and €149.90 to include 4 nights camping. There are also limited single day tickets available from €59.90. Check out www.seasessions.com for more details.