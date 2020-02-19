SEA SESSIONS SURF & MUSIC FESTIVAL ANNOUNCE HEADLINERS DAY BREAKDOWN

VERSATILE FRIDAY 19 JUNE

GAVIN JAMES SATURDAY 20 JUNE

SIGRID SUNDAY 21 JUNE

IRELAND’S BIGGEST BEACH PARTY 19 – 21 JUNE 2020

TICKETS ON SALE NOW

Fresh from winning “Best Festival Tech Team” at the 2020 IMRO Awards – Sea Sessions Surf & Music Festival have just announced the day breakdown for their heavy hitting headliners with Versatile on Friday 19 June, Gavin James on Saturday 20 June and Sigrid on Sunday 21 June 2020.

Just added to the stellar line up for Sea Sessions Surf & Music Festival are a host of acts including Hannah Wants, Ejeca, Elvana, The Sugarhill Gang & Furious 5 Ft. Grandmaster Melle Mel & Scorpio, Regard, The 2 Johnnies, Biig Piig, Fabio and Grooverider, Jerry Fish, Somebody’s Child, Mango X Mathman, Malaki, Aaron Smith, Aimee, Hak Baker, Vulpynes, Alex Gough, True Tides, Saarloos, Lavengro, Zen Arcade, Pontious Pilate & The Naildrivers, Isaac Butler, Yasmin Gardezi, Bobbi Arlo, Uppbeat, Colin Perkins, Lucid, Initial DJs, Bedlam DJs and Madison Front. The new acts join headliners Versatile, Gavin James and Sigrid alongside Eats Everything, Inhaler, KNEECAP, Ziggy Alberts, Lyra, Thumper, Joel Corry, Mark Blair, The Revenge and Koko with many more to be announced.

Versatile are now firmly established as Irelands number 1 Rap Act. They’ve sold out the 13,000 Capacity 3 Arena and they’re touring the UK with the likes of Snoop Dogg. Their dynamic high energy live shows are unmissable. Needing little introduction, festival favourite Gavin James is set to return to Bundoran this summer after a busy worldwide touring schedule. Gavin is currently one of the biggest acts in the country and his sets have always gone down a storm at the festival. Last but certainly not least, the trio of headliners is completed with Norwegian superstar Sigrid. Known for her incredible live performances filled with hits such as “Strangers” and “Don’t Feel Like Crying”, her performance is sure to be one of the highlights of the weekend.

Festival Director Ray O’Donoghue says “We’re thrilled to announce so many more amazing acts and some really great up and coming acts too. There are so many good Irish acts that even picking the ones we’ve booked was a difficult task. The future is very bright indeed!”