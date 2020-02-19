Dan’s Playlist – Tuesday, February 18
The Muppet Babershop Quartet – ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’
Nirvana – ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’
Just Mustard – ‘Seven’
Jain – ‘Makeba’ (Dirty Ridin’ Remix)
Mark Graham Vs King Kong Company (feat: Lawriii Craic) – ‘Lonesome Valley’
Daft Punk – ‘Robot Rock’
Papa – ‘If She Does’ (Diplomatic Enjoy Remix)
Les Amazones d’Afrique – ‘Heavy’
Beck – ‘Que Onda Guero’ (Islands Remix)
Kyoto Love Hotel – ‘Still’
Sister Ghost – ‘Bruised Fruit’
(sic) – ‘Eyeball Kicks’
Green Day – ‘Welcome To Paradise’
Green Day – ‘Sugar Youth’
Vulpynes – ‘I Can’t Sit Still’
Paranoid Visions – ‘The Other Half Lives’
Hour 2:
First Class & Coach – ‘Punk Rick’
Tori Amos – ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’
Maija Sofia – ‘Cobweb’
Arlo Parks – ‘Eugene’
Snail Mail – ‘Pristine’
Oh Bryan – ‘It’s Not easy’
My Vitriol – ‘Always Your Way’ (Acoustic)
Conchúr White – ‘Bikini Crops’
Tame Impala – ‘Breathe Deeper’
Petite Noir – ‘Just Breathe’
God Knows – ‘Who’s Asking?’
Bantum & God Knows (feat: Farah Elle & Ben Bix) – ‘Strongest Thing’
Rusangano Family – ‘Bon Voyage’
Bon Voyage – ‘High Power’ (North Street Rave Dub)
Marxman (feat: Sinead O’Connor) – ‘Ship Ahoy’