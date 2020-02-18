Dan’s Playlist – Monday, February 17
Alex Gough – ‘Fool’
Beastie Boys – ‘Intergalactic’
G-Flip – ‘Killing My Time’
Regurgitator – ‘The Song Formerly Known As’
Arvo Party – ‘Tennyson’
Ash – ‘Burn Baby Burn’
Jehnny Beth – ‘Flower’
The Kills – ‘Cat Claw’
First Class & Coach – ‘2014’
Gang Of Four – ‘Natural’s Not In It’
Skepta – ‘Man’
Grimes – ‘Delete Forever’
Powpig – ‘Mayday’
New Pagans – ‘Admire’
PJ Harvey – ‘Good Fortune’
Maija Sofia – ‘The Gold Shoes’
Bell X1 – ‘Bad Skin Day’
Hour 2:
Ships – ‘Golden Rule’
Tame Impala – ‘Is It True’
Drew Makes Noise – ‘Satellite’
Sylvan Esso – ‘Just Dancing’
Marcus – ‘Obey’
Maverick Sabre (feat: Jorja Smith) – ‘Slow Down’
Happyalone – ‘I Need More Than Drugs (Just To Get Me Through The Night)’
Primal Scream – ‘Come Together’
Bobby Gillespie interview
Primal Scream – ‘Loaded’
Les Amazones d’Afrique – ‘Fights’
Vernon Jane – ‘Otherside’
Prophets Of Rage – ‘Prophets Of Rage’
King Kong Company – ‘Donkey Jaw’