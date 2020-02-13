TARA’S PLAYLIST 12th FEBRUARY 2020
🚨 The best new music from chart to underground plus The Rap Hour 🚨
Here are the songs Tara played January 10th of November…📅
Inhaler
We Have To Move On
Thundercat
Black Qualls
Pussycat Dolls
React
NFI feat. Ritton
Don’t Try Talk To Me
Caribou
Never Come Back
Benee
Supalonely
Franc Moody
Skin on Skin
Generous
Amber Mark
Purple Disco Machine
In My Arms
Dua Lipa
Physical
Mae Muller
Therapist
If You Think This Is Real Life
Blossoms
Christine and the Queens
People, I’ve Been Sad
Poppy Ajudha
Low Ride feat. Mahalia
Tove Lo
Are U Gonna Tell Her
Khalid, Disclosure
Know Your Worth
THE RAP HOUR
Mostack
Staqdo
Doja Cat
Boss Bitch
Whiz Khalifa
Speed Me Up
Sequence
Shine
Pop Smoke
Shake the Room
Lil Tecca
IDK
H.E.R
Comfortable
Pat Lagoon
Smooth With It
Nicki Minaj
Yikes
Kierra Luv
Can’t Stand It feat. Tory Lanez
Lethal Bizzle
Is that Your Chick
Victoria Monet
Moment