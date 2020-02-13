BODY&SOUL 2020

SMALLER. SMARTER. SHINIER.

Having shelved an incredible decade of an ever-evolving festival landscape, Body&Soul is marching in to a Midsummer Renaissance in its ELEVENTH year, with a renewed sense of purpose, a completely new, more intimate festival layout, a carefully considered line up and a refreshed annual promise of a Weekend full of Surprises.

Championing Ireland’s homegrown talent and catapulting the younger names on to its biggest stage, Body&Soul has always been about the little things that make a Festival like this one, so unique. Along with its line up, the truly independent Body&Soul will always feature something that other festivals won’t. In the many curated corners and crevices you’re equally likely to stumble on someone serving champagne, an aerial performance, a few random minutes of spoken word or a string quartet.

This year, to mark its contemporary twist on the age-old tradition of The Summer Solstice, Body&Soul have invited Burning Man Temple Builder Geordie Van Der Bosch to Ballinlough to design a 35-Foot Temple as a centrepiece to the Festival. As part of its brand new Ideas Programme, The Temple will be a place to bring together performers, thinkers, writers and public figures from the world of music, innovation and the arts: an immersive art piece and speaker stage by day and an exclusively programmed neon disco-beam dancefloor by night. Body&Soul is delighted to make the first of a number of announcements for their 2020 lineup:

Metronomy. Róisín Murphy. King Kong Company. Princess Nokia. Kojaque. Marc Rebillet. Khruangbin. Sampa The Great. Kneecap. Mango x Mathman. TPM. Jape. Daithí. Hare Squead. God Knows. The Clockworks. Elm. PowPig. Aoife Nessa Frances. Aimée. Alex Gough. Conchúr White. Denise Chaila. Somebody’s Child. Kitt Philippa. Thumper. Nealo. Soda Blonde.

Well respected for infectious, upbeat interesting anthems, the Joe Mount-fronted Metronomy’s 13 years in the game reads like a wish list of heroic gigs, from playing sold out shows at Brixton Academy, Somerset House, The Royal Albert Hall and headlining the Park Stage at Glastonbury. Legendary cult queen Róisín Murphy arrives in perhaps the most compelling and interesting position in a 25-year recording career punctuated with critical acclaim and award nominations for her left of centre dance pop.

Longtime Body&Soul brethren King Kong Company return with their signature blend of unpredictable and raucous performance. Bold, brave and long sought after in the Irish festival scene, America’s feminist MC Princess Nokia is a barrier-breaking, Afro-Latin American artist from Spanish Harlem and is one of the fiercest rappers in the game today. The latest addition to Ireland’s own rapper royalty, Kojaque makes his Body&Soul debut hot on the tails of a Boiler Room feature-doc and nailing it on NME’s 2019 list of essential artists.

Internationally acclaimed ‘loop daddy’ Marc Rebillet makes his Body&Soul debut with his wildly captivating live performances. Pitchfork favourites Khruangbin will ignite the grounds with a fusion of global influences, soul dub and psychedelia. Zambian-born, Botswana-raised Sampa The Great is a most anticipated guest, bringing a uniquely forward- thinking blend of no-holds-barred empowering vocals rooted in neo-soul and hauntingly rhythmic soundscapes.

Scandinavian-based, Irish electronic producer Jape will bring his electrifying ambient magic to Ballinlough, while the brazenly inventive Kneecap return after the grounds have barely cooled from their explosive 2019 Body&Soul performance. Dubin-based duo Mango x Mathman hit the stage amidst a blur of praise for their most recent release ‘Casual Work’ while choice music prize nominee Daithí is back with his immense new album.

The ever-rising MC God Knows brings an unstoppable energy while TPM, Thumper, The Clockworks, Elm and Concúr White ride in on an impressive wave of acclaim.

Hennessy’s exciting roster will be rounded out with Denise Chaila and Hare Squead; while RTE’s iconic Rising selection is completed with Aimée, Alex Gough, Somebody’s Child, Kynsy, Nealo, PowPig and Kitt Philippa.

With much of its original team still in force in 2020, the original favourite areas of Body&Soul will be totally reimagined.

With 9 bespoke venues dotted across the festival grounds – The Sanctuary will enjoy a huge spectrum of wellness and music programming across a much bigger, more expansive space to bend and relax by the lake. A completely sequestered area, it will feature its own designated acoustic stage along with Massage Tents, Yoga Salons, Gong Baths, a Sauna and Open Air Hot Tubs dotted across the hidden gardens. The Woodlands Stage made from resurrected fallen trees, counts among its previous performers: Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds, Nicolas Jaar & Fat Freddy’s Drop plays host to new voices and fresh perspectives. The 17th Century Walled Gardens will feature an entirely new format of jazz, theatrical performances, parlour games, cocktails and comedy dotted through its many doorways; with The Orchard dedicated entirely to artisan feast-like fare in a farmer’s market-type setting: craft beers, fine wines, long table banquets, and delicious locally sourced food with very special pop-up dining spots by some of Ireland’s most exciting chefs.

The dedicated Soul Kids’ area will return once again with a jam-packed program, and the extremely popular Us&You (leave no trace) campsite will regain its priority spot on the sleeping map.

Over the coming Weeks we will be releasing additional acts and finer details of each and every schedule across the Festival Weekend. Stay tuned to our Website and Social Media for ongoing updates and exciting announcements.

Weekend Tickets for Body & Soul are on sale via Ticketbooth on www.bodyandsoul.ie

LIMITED First Release tickets now on sale: €195.00 + booking fee

A limited number of Campervan passes are currently on sale priced €75 Bus tickets will be available from April (A separate ticket to the event is also required).

Adult tickets available to over 20s only.

Family Tickets are available for those wishing to stay in the dedicated Family Campsite with children aged 12 and under. A family ticket permits entry for 1 adult and 2 children aged 12 or under.

All tickets can be purchased with an instalment plan, allowing you to spread your ticket price over 3 or 5 payments.

Event is subject to license.

Body&Soul. June 19-21. Ballinlough Castle. Co. Westmeath. www.bodyandsoul.ie