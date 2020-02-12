Dan’s Playlist – Tuesday, February 11
Gorillaz (feat: Mos Def & Bobby Womack) – ‘Stylo’
Nadine Shah – ‘Ladies For Babies (Goats For Love)’
Just Mustard – ‘Seven’
Hostess – ‘Frustration’
Justice Vs Simian – ‘We Are Your Friends’
Simian Mobile Disco – ‘It’s The Beat’
Mezerg – ‘Welcome Theremin’
Jacknife Lee (feat: Open Mike Eagle) – ‘Made It Weird’
Jacknife Lee interview
Jacknife Lee (feat: Muthoni Drummer Queen) – ‘Isa Wabaya’
Jafaris – ‘Invisible’
Sinead O’Brien – ‘Taking On Time’
Compulsion – ‘All We Heard Was A Dull Thud’
Fontaines D.C. – ‘Chequeless Reckless’
Hour 2:
Whipping Boy – ‘We Don’t Need Nobody Else’
Jehnny Beth – ‘Flower’
Savages – ‘Adore’
Robert John Ardiff – ‘Evie’
Supergrass – ‘Diamond Hoo Ha Man’
Drug Store Romeos – ‘Frame Of Reference’
Ratatat – ‘Cream On Chrome’
Maverick Sabre – ‘Into Nirvana’
Nirvana – ‘On A Plain’ (MTV Unplugged)
Hilary Woods – ‘Tongues Of Wild Bore’
Kitt Philippa – ‘Fahrenheit’
U2 – ‘Love Is Blindness’
Kyoto Love Hotel – ‘Shapes That Bond You’
Scarlet Chives – ‘Lift’
79Cortinaz – ‘Half Man Half Gander’
Gorillaz (feat: Slowthai & Slaves) – ‘Momentary Bliss’