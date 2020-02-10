TARA’S PLAYLIST 10 FEBRUARY 2020
🚨 The best new music from chart to underground plus The Rap Hour 🚨
Here are the songs Tara played January 10th of November…📅
Prospa
The One
Benee feat. Gus Dapperton
Supalonely
Carly Rae Jepsen
Let’s Be Friends
Christine and the Queens
People I’ve been Sad
Justin Bieber feat. Quavo
Intentions
Roe
Look Who’s on TV
Pussycat Dolls
React
Todd Terry feat. Oliver NElson
All of Me
In My Arms
Purple Disco Machine
Tomike
Need To Go
Khalid x Disclosure
Know Your Worth
Amber Mark
Generous
Joji
Run
La Roux
Everything I Live For
Vize and Felis Jaehn
Thank You (Not So Bad)
Circa Waves
Believe
THE RAP HOUR
J Hus
One and Only
Pop Smoke
Shake The Room
Denzel Curry & Kenny Beats
Diet
Nicki Minaj
Yikes
Mango X MathMan feat. Irena
Memories
Gaptoof & Kojaque
Dreamcatcher
Col3trane
Someone To Watch Over Me
Meek Mill feat. Justin Timberlake
Believe
Victoria Monet
Moment
H.E.R
Sometimes
Lil Tecca
IDK
C.O.B feat. Nealo
What On Earth
Lethal Bizzle feat. Kxlla K
Is That Your Chick
7th Obi
Holly Road
Blueface feat. DaBaby
Obama
Partynextdoor feat. Drake
Loyal
Mostack
Staqdo