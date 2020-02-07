Dan’s Playlist – Thursday, February 6

Peaches – ‘Boys Wanna Be Her’

Sofi Tukker – ‘Drinkee’

Arvo Party – ‘Tennyson’

LCD Soundsystem – ‘North American Scum’

False Heads – ‘Rabbit Hole’

Vulpynes – ‘Bitches Are Like Waves’

Pearl Jam – ‘Spin The Black Circle’

Smoke Fairies – ‘Chocolate Rabbit’

Deap Vally – ‘Gonnawanna’

Mark Lanegan live at Les Docks:

‘Hit The City’

‘Stitch It Up’

‘Ode To Sad Disco’

Maverick Sabre – ‘Drifting’

Yenkee – ‘Lucy’

Vampire Weekend – ‘A Punk’

Hour 2:

Mint Royale – ‘Singin In The Rain’

Mint Royale – ‘Glitter’

Yppah – ‘Bobbie Joe Wilson’

modernlove. – ‘Hard To Tell You’

The Revenants – ‘Let’s Get Falling Down’

Elastica – ‘Waking Up’

Odd Morris – ‘Cold Water’

Aim – ‘Cold Water Music’

Rogan x Omega – ‘Murder She Wrote’

Speech Debelle – ‘Better Days’

Mark Lanegan live at Les Docks:

‘Harborview Hospital’

‘The Killing Season’

Pretty Happy – ‘Schmuck’

My Bloody Valentine – ‘I Only Said’