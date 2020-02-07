Dan’s Playlist – Thursday, February 6
Peaches – ‘Boys Wanna Be Her’
Sofi Tukker – ‘Drinkee’
Arvo Party – ‘Tennyson’
LCD Soundsystem – ‘North American Scum’
False Heads – ‘Rabbit Hole’
Vulpynes – ‘Bitches Are Like Waves’
Pearl Jam – ‘Spin The Black Circle’
Smoke Fairies – ‘Chocolate Rabbit’
Deap Vally – ‘Gonnawanna’
Mark Lanegan live at Les Docks:
‘Hit The City’
‘Stitch It Up’
‘Ode To Sad Disco’
Maverick Sabre – ‘Drifting’
Yenkee – ‘Lucy’
Vampire Weekend – ‘A Punk’
Hour 2:
Mint Royale – ‘Singin In The Rain’
Mint Royale – ‘Glitter’
Yppah – ‘Bobbie Joe Wilson’
modernlove. – ‘Hard To Tell You’
The Revenants – ‘Let’s Get Falling Down’
Elastica – ‘Waking Up’
Odd Morris – ‘Cold Water’
Aim – ‘Cold Water Music’
Rogan x Omega – ‘Murder She Wrote’
Speech Debelle – ‘Better Days’
Mark Lanegan live at Les Docks:
‘Harborview Hospital’
‘The Killing Season’
Pretty Happy – ‘Schmuck’
My Bloody Valentine – ‘I Only Said’