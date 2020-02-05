Dan’s Playlist – Tuesday, February 4
DJ Shadow (feat: Run The Jewels) – ‘Nobody Speak’
Nadine Shah – ‘Ladies For Babies (Goats For Love)’
The Murder Capital – ‘Feeling Fades’
Compulsion – ‘Question Time For The Proles’
Jacknife Lee (feat: Open Mike Eagle) – ‘Made It Weird’
!!! – ‘Off The Grid’
John Grant – ‘Black Belt’
Mutant Vinyl – ‘Faux Rodeo’
Two Lone Swordsmen – ‘Formica Fuego’
Rage Against The Machine – ‘Born Of A Broken Man’
Vernon Jane – ‘Daddy Issues’
M(h)aol – ‘Clementine’
Girl Band – ‘Caveat’
Rollerskate Skinny – ‘Angela Starling’
Animal Collective – ‘My Girls’
Hour 2:
Just Mustard – ‘Seven’
Cat’s Eyes – ‘Bandit’
Davila 666 – ‘Obsesionao’
The Hot Sprockets – ‘Honeyskippin’
Garbage – ‘Queer’
Everything Is Recorded (feat: Berwyn & Maria Somerville) – ‘10.51pm / The Night’
Maria Somerville – ‘All My People’
Early James – ‘Blue Pill Blues’
Ben Harper – ‘Ground On Down’
Smoke Fairies – ‘Disconnect’
PJ Harvey – ‘You Said Something’
Sinking With Love – ‘Bheith Beo’
Amiina (feat: Lee Hazelwood) – ‘At The Top Of The World’
Arcade Fire – ‘Haiti’