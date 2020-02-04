Dan’s Playlist – Monday, February 3
Major Lazer (feat: Mr Lexx & Santigold) – ‘Hold The Line’
Little Simz – ‘Boss’
Jafaris – ‘Stride’
Melanie De Biasio – ‘Gold Junkie’
Fontaines D.C. – ‘Liberty Belle’
Communions – ‘Come On I’m Waiting’
Smoke Fairies – ‘Chocolate Rabbit’
Gang Of Four – ‘What We All Want’
Gang Of Four – ‘Natural’s Not In It’
Therapy? – ‘Teethgrinder’
First Class & Coach – ‘Detroit’
CHERYM – ‘Abigail’
Liz Phair – ‘Johnny Feelgood’
Sorcha Richardson – ‘False Alarm’
Kitt Philippa – ‘L’
Ash – ‘Folk Song’
Hour 2:
The Phantom Band – ‘Folk Song Oblivion’
David Keenan – ‘Eastern Nights’
Beth Orton – ‘Central Reservation’
Maija Sofia – ‘The Glitter’
Mint Royale – ‘Glitter’
Gorillaz (feat: Mark E. Smith) – ‘Glitter Freeze’
Gorillaz (feat: slowthai & Slaves) – ‘Momentary Bliss’
Slaves – ‘The Hunter’
Arctic Monkeys – ‘Diamonds Are Forever’
Kean Kavanagh – ‘Miracle’
Young Wonder – ‘Pure Shores’
Johnny Cash – ‘Hurt’
Aoife Nessa Francis – ‘Less Is More’
Happyalone – ‘I Need More Than Drugs (Just To Get Me Through The Night)’
DJ Shadow – ‘Building Steam With A Grain Of Salt’