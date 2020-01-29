FORBIDDEN FRUIT FESTIVAL 2020 LINE-UP
The Royal Hospital, Kilmainham, Dublin 8
BANK HOLIDAY WEEKEND SATURDAY 30TH & SUNDAY 31ST MAY
DAY TICKETS GO ON SALE FRIDAY 31
JAN AT 9AM VIA
WEEKEND TICKETS ARE ON SALE NOW.
TIER 1 HAS JUST SOLD OUT AND TIER 2 IS NOW ON SALE AT €124.50
THE FORBIDDEN FRUIT POP UP RUNS
FROM WEDNESDAY, 29 JAN TO FRIDAY, 31 JAN*
WE’RE TURNING TEN!
Forbidden Fruit is Dublin’s first
and
longest-running
city centre festival
– and we are returning for our
10th anniversary
on the incredible grounds of Irish Museum Of Modern Art,
Royal Hospital Kilmainham.
Without further ado, we’re excited to let you know who’ll be joining us for FF20.
Saturday 30th:
JORJA SMITH
PEGGY GOU // LOYLE CARNER
FATIMA YAMAHA
Sunday 31st:
UNDERWORLD
HOT CHIP
THE MURDER CAPITAL // THE AVALANCHES
Saturday 30th:
English R&B singer/songwriter
JORJA SMITH’s
soulful, jazz-tinged cadence, heartfelt lyrics, and retro sound invoke
names like Alunageorge, Nao, Lulu James, and Amy Winehouse. The Brit Award winning artist’s debut record Lost & Found was released to critical acclaim – and she has collaborated with the likes of Drake, Burna Boy, AJ Tracey, FF20 artist Loyle Carner and many
more. She plays her first-ever Dublin show
at Forbidden Fruit 2020.
We love the awesome
PEGGY GOU,
who
played her Irish festival debut at Forbidden Fruit in 2017 to a rapt audience. One of the biggest
names in dance music today, the South Korean DJ and producer now returns as one of our 2020 headliners.
LOYLE CARNER
first appeared on the scene back in 2014, with his debut EP ‘A
Little Late’, which cemented him in the UK’s rap scene as one to watch. He followed that up in 2017 with his BRIT (Best Male, Best Newcomer) and
Mercury Prize nominated,
top 20 debut ‘Yesterday’s Gone’ –
and released his highly anticipated sophomore record,
‘Not Waving, But Drowning’
in April of last year. His performance at this year’s
All Together Now
and his sold-out Vicar St show in October of last year were truly something special. This will be Loyle’s first time to grace the Forbidden Fruit stage in 2020.
Towards the end of 2017, French Born, south-east London-raised rapper
OCTAVIAN
announced himself to a wider world with the release of his first official single,
‘Party Here’.
The single not only showcased the now 23 year old rapper’s distinctive flow and personality, but his ability to bring together the many genres of London’s fracture music scene. Alongside production from his close-knit
Essie Gang
crew, his music takes elements of T&B, Dancehall, Grime and House – a truly unique sound that is setting the template for rap.
Returning for his first show since 2018,
FATIMA YAMAHA
is one of many aliases used by Dutch producer
Bas Bron,
under which he releases understated electronic dance tracks that have a retro, synth-led aesthetic. The alias originally emerged in 2004, for the release of an EP,
What’s a Girl to Do,
on D1 Music.
Soon after the EP was released, Bron put aside the Fatima Yamaha moniker, instead, focusing on several other pseudonyms, including
Bastian, Gifted,
and Seymour Bits.
As the years rolled by, the title track continued to circulate, gaining new momentum from various reissues, including a release on Bron’s own label,
Magnetron Music,
and Dekmantel,
both in 2015. By then the record had gained an underground following, resulting in the resurrection of Fatima Yamaha for a string of festival appearances and a full-length debut album,
Imaginary Lines. Having had no tour dates throughout 2019, this
is Fatima Yamaha’s first show announcement to mark his return in 2020.
Sunday 31st:
UNDERWORLD,
AKA Rick Smith
and Karl Hyde,
are
a true one-off – at home
headlining the world’s biggest festivals
and events, playing underground techno clubs
and warehouses, sound-tracking theatre productions
or taking over art galleries, disused shoe shops, and Japanese department stores. Having cemented their place in the ’90s underground techno scene, the group’s definitive breakthrough came in 1996 when their timeless anthem
‘Born Slippy (Nuxx)’
became the soundtrack of a generation after it was featured in the film
Trainspotting.
From playing a sold-out Forbidden Fruit in 2016 to then headlining the debut year of All Together Now in 2018, this marks Underworld’s return to
Dublin in 2020 to headline
what will be a very special 10th anniversary for the festival.
Returning for their
first outdoor LIVE Dublin show since 2013 we bring you HOT
CHIP LIVE.
This excellent synth-pop gang headlined All Together Now in 2019, and now make their
Forbidden Fruit debut.
Australian mixing maestros
THE AVALANCHES
will also be taking to the Forbidden Fruit stage for their debut.
Fans had to wait 16 long years for Wildflowers,
the follow up to Since I Left You.
The band took to Instagram to reveal that they are mixing their 3rd studio album, due for release this year.
l
Dublin based five-piece THE
MURDER CAPITAL exploded onto the scene last year with their intense
brooding post-punk. Their debut album ‘When
I Have Fears’ reached Number 2 in the Irish album charts. Currently,
playing sold-out shows on their European tour, followed by a North America tour, with a sold-out Vicar Street show in February, now is your chance to witness them live.
Even more artists will be joining us across the weekend:
Expect
silky vocals and soul-tinged melodies over hip-hop beats from singer and
rapper BIIG PIIG.
Check out Berlin-based duo BOOKA
SHADE, aka Walter Merziger and Arno Kammermeier, who have carved
out a reputation as one of the most celebrated electronic acts to come out of Europe over the past two decades.
American musician, singer-songwriter and record
producer CAROLINE POLACHEK
co-founded the indie pop band Chairlift before
embarking on a career under her own name. Her debut studio album, Pang
(2019), blended art pop styles with electronic production and was released to critical acclaim. Polachek has worked extensively with other artists, collaborating with Blood Orange, SBTRKT and Charli XCX, and penning material for Beyoncé (“No Angel”), Travis
Scott, and Superfruit.
We are thrilled to be joined by
CELESTE for her Irish debut.
She’s a brilliant young singer from Brighton, who has already
made significant strides in the music industry, receiving a BRITS Rising Star Award,
BBC
Music Introducing’s
Artist of the Year 2019 and also winning BBC Music’s Sound
of 2020 Award.
In August,
George Fitzgerald
and Lil Silva
launched their OTHERLiiNE
project with their debut single
quickly followed by single Hates
Debut album en route!
We’ll also be joined by Irish producer and DJ
KRYSTAL KLEAR;
one of the biggest names in house and disco – French producer FOLAMOUR;
genre-spanning selector OR:LA;
British producer and DJ
LEON VYNEHALL.
Catch festival debuts from
international style pirate, sex icon and enigma of the Australian underground
PARTIBOI69;
Korean singer, songwriter, rapper, house and techno DJ
박혜진 PARK
HYE JIN;
London based DJ and producer
TSHA
and for their first time in Ireland,
brothers Mark and Rob Brandon AKA
MODEL MAN,
who’ve been making waves with some of dance music’s biggest players.
The bill also features Waterford producer, drummer and artist
ALEX GOUGH
And the brilliant
COOKS,
BUT WE’RE CHEFS
– a seven-piece band hailing from Dubin whose music incorporates a fusion of multiple genres ranging from hip-hop to house bop, their synthed-up brass arrangement is enough to make your body move.
PLUS, we’re announcing
new stages and stage takeovers from
Bodytonic Music, District Magazine, Four/Four Magazine
and many more.