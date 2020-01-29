FORBIDDEN FRUIT FESTIVAL 2020 LINE-UP

The Royal Hospital, Kilmainham, Dublin 8

BANK HOLIDAY WEEKEND SATURDAY 30TH & SUNDAY 31ST MAY

DAY TICKETS GO ON SALE FRIDAY 31

JAN AT 9AM VIA

TICKETMASTER.IE

WEEKEND TICKETS ARE ON SALE NOW.

TIER 1 HAS JUST SOLD OUT AND TIER 2 IS NOW ON SALE AT €124.50

THE FORBIDDEN FRUIT POP UP RUNS

FROM WEDNESDAY, 29 JAN TO FRIDAY, 31 JAN*

WE’RE TURNING TEN!

Forbidden Fruit is Dublin’s first

and

longest-running

city centre festival

– and we are returning for our

10th anniversary

on the incredible grounds of Irish Museum Of Modern Art,

Royal Hospital Kilmainham.

Without further ado, we’re excited to let you know who’ll be joining us for FF20.

Saturday 30th:

JORJA SMITH

PEGGY GOU // LOYLE CARNER

FATIMA YAMAHA

Sunday 31st:

UNDERWORLD

HOT CHIP

THE MURDER CAPITAL // THE AVALANCHES

Saturday 30th:

English R&B singer/songwriter

JORJA SMITH’s

soulful, jazz-tinged cadence, heartfelt lyrics, and retro sound invoke

names like Alunageorge, Nao, Lulu James, and Amy Winehouse. The Brit Award winning artist’s debut record Lost & Found was released to critical acclaim – and she has collaborated with the likes of Drake, Burna Boy, AJ Tracey, FF20 artist Loyle Carner and many

more. She plays her first-ever Dublin show

at Forbidden Fruit 2020.

We love the awesome

PEGGY GOU,

who

played her Irish festival debut at Forbidden Fruit in 2017 to a rapt audience. One of the biggest

names in dance music today, the South Korean DJ and producer now returns as one of our 2020 headliners.

LOYLE CARNER

first appeared on the scene back in 2014, with his debut EP ‘A

Little Late’, which cemented him in the UK’s rap scene as one to watch. He followed that up in 2017 with his BRIT (Best Male, Best Newcomer) and

Mercury Prize nominated,

top 20 debut ‘Yesterday’s Gone’ –

and released his highly anticipated sophomore record,

‘Not Waving, But Drowning’

in April of last year. His performance at this year’s

All Together Now

and his sold-out Vicar St show in October of last year were truly something special. This will be Loyle’s first time to grace the Forbidden Fruit stage in 2020.

Towards the end of 2017, French Born, south-east London-raised rapper

OCTAVIAN

announced himself to a wider world with the release of his first official single,

‘Party Here’.

The single not only showcased the now 23 year old rapper’s distinctive flow and personality, but his ability to bring together the many genres of London’s fracture music scene. Alongside production from his close-knit

Essie Gang

crew, his music takes elements of T&B, Dancehall, Grime and House – a truly unique sound that is setting the template for rap.

Returning for his first show since 2018,

FATIMA YAMAHA

is one of many aliases used by Dutch producer

Bas Bron,

under which he releases understated electronic dance tracks that have a retro, synth-led aesthetic. The alias originally emerged in 2004, for the release of an EP,

What’s a Girl to Do,

on D1 Music.

Soon after the EP was released, Bron put aside the Fatima Yamaha moniker, instead, focusing on several other pseudonyms, including

Bastian, Gifted,

and Seymour Bits.

As the years rolled by, the title track continued to circulate, gaining new momentum from various reissues, including a release on Bron’s own label,

Magnetron Music,

and Dekmantel,

both in 2015. By then the record had gained an underground following, resulting in the resurrection of Fatima Yamaha for a string of festival appearances and a full-length debut album,

Imaginary Lines. Having had no tour dates throughout 2019, this

is Fatima Yamaha’s first show announcement to mark his return in 2020.

Sunday 31st:

UNDERWORLD,

AKA Rick Smith

and Karl Hyde,

are

a true one-off – at home

headlining the world’s biggest festivals

and events, playing underground techno clubs

and warehouses, sound-tracking theatre productions

or taking over art galleries, disused shoe shops, and Japanese department stores. Having cemented their place in the ’90s underground techno scene, the group’s definitive breakthrough came in 1996 when their timeless anthem

‘Born Slippy (Nuxx)’

became the soundtrack of a generation after it was featured in the film

Trainspotting.

From playing a sold-out Forbidden Fruit in 2016 to then headlining the debut year of All Together Now in 2018, this marks Underworld’s return to

Dublin in 2020 to headline

what will be a very special 10th anniversary for the festival.

Returning for their

first outdoor LIVE Dublin show since 2013 we bring you HOT

CHIP LIVE.

This excellent synth-pop gang headlined All Together Now in 2019, and now make their

Forbidden Fruit debut.

Australian mixing maestros

THE AVALANCHES

will also be taking to the Forbidden Fruit stage for their debut.

Fans had to wait 16 long years for Wildflowers,

the follow up to Since I Left You.

The band took to Instagram to reveal that they are mixing their 3rd studio album, due for release this year.

l

Dublin based five-piece THE

MURDER CAPITAL exploded onto the scene last year with their intense

brooding post-punk. Their debut album ‘When

I Have Fears’ reached Number 2 in the Irish album charts. Currently,

playing sold-out shows on their European tour, followed by a North America tour, with a sold-out Vicar Street show in February, now is your chance to witness them live.

Even more artists will be joining us across the weekend:

Expect

silky vocals and soul-tinged melodies over hip-hop beats from singer and

rapper BIIG PIIG.

Check out Berlin-based duo BOOKA

SHADE, aka Walter Merziger and Arno Kammermeier, who have carved

out a reputation as one of the most celebrated electronic acts to come out of Europe over the past two decades.

American musician, singer-songwriter and record

producer CAROLINE POLACHEK

co-founded the indie pop band Chairlift before

embarking on a career under her own name. Her debut studio album, Pang

(2019), blended art pop styles with electronic production and was released to critical acclaim. Polachek has worked extensively with other artists, collaborating with Blood Orange, SBTRKT and Charli XCX, and penning material for Beyoncé (“No Angel”), Travis

Scott, and Superfruit.

We are thrilled to be joined by

CELESTE for her Irish debut.

She’s a brilliant young singer from Brighton, who has already

made significant strides in the music industry, receiving a BRITS Rising Star Award,

BBC

Music Introducing’s

Artist of the Year 2019 and also winning BBC Music’s Sound

of 2020 Award.

In August,

George Fitzgerald

and Lil Silva

launched their OTHERLiiNE

project with their debut single

Chimes,

quickly followed by single Hates

Me.

Debut album en route!

We’ll also be joined by Irish producer and DJ

KRYSTAL KLEAR;

one of the biggest names in house and disco – French producer FOLAMOUR;

genre-spanning selector OR:LA;

British producer and DJ

LEON VYNEHALL.

Catch festival debuts from

international style pirate, sex icon and enigma of the Australian underground

PARTIBOI69;

Korean singer, songwriter, rapper, house and techno DJ

박혜진 PARK

HYE JIN;

London based DJ and producer

TSHA

and for their first time in Ireland,

brothers Mark and Rob Brandon AKA

MODEL MAN,

who’ve been making waves with some of dance music’s biggest players.

The bill also features Waterford producer, drummer and artist

ALEX GOUGH

And the brilliant

COOKS,

BUT WE’RE CHEFS

– a seven-piece band hailing from Dubin whose music incorporates a fusion of multiple genres ranging from hip-hop to house bop, their synthed-up brass arrangement is enough to make your body move.

PLUS, we’re announcing

new stages and stage takeovers from

Bodytonic Music, District Magazine, Four/Four Magazine

and many more.