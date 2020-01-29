Dan’s Playlist – Tuesday, January 28

Danger Mouse (feat: Run The Jewels & Big Boi) – ‘Chase Me’

Just Mustard – ‘Seven’

Alt-J – ‘Fitzpleasure’

First Class & Coach – ‘2014’

Rejjie Snow – ‘Pink Beetle’

Massive Attack – ‘Karmacoma’

King Kong Company – ‘Donkey Jaw’

Gesaffelstein – ‘Obsession’

Dilated Peoples – ‘Clockwork’

The Clockworks – ‘Stranded In Standsted’

The Clockworks – ‘Rumours In The Stockroom’

Sex Pistols – ‘Pretty Vacant’

Lonelady – ‘Army’

Indian Queens – ‘Bubblewrap’

Hour 2:

Chromatics – ‘Into The Black’

Chromatics – ‘Light As A Feather’

Candice Gordon – ‘The Sacramental

BARQ – ‘Optimus Prime’

The Frank & Walters – ‘New York’

The Frank & Walters – ‘Fashion Crisis Hits New York’

St. Vincent – ‘New York’

Sasha Terfous – ‘Warrior Women’

John Cooper Clarke – ‘Beasley Street’

The Avalanches – ‘Kaleidoscopic Lovers’

Peggy Gou – ‘Han Jan’

God Is An Astronaut – ‘Dust & Echoes’

Paddy Mulcahy – ‘Three Roots’

Radiohead – ‘Lotus Flower’

Loma – ‘Black Willow’