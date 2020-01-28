TARA STEWART ON 2FM PLAYLIST 27/01/2020

🚨 The best new music from chart to underground plus The Rap Hour 🚨

Here are the songs Tara played January 28th…📅

Skin on Skin

Franc Moody

Eleven

Khalid

Juro Que

Rosalia

Black Qualls

Thundercat

Obviously

Alex Mali

Live Like We’re Dancing

Mura Masa feat. Georgia

circle the drain

Soccer Mommy

Yummy

Justin Bieber

Hypnagogic (I Can’t Wait)

Love Regenerator aka Calvin Harris

Therapy

Duke Dumont

Therapist

Mae Muller

Low Ride

Poppy Ajudgha feat. Mahalia

Smithereens

Eve Belle

We Have To Move On

Inhaler

Higher Power

Bon Voyage

I Need More Than Drugs (To Get Me Through The Night)

Happyalone.

THE RAP HOUR

Speed Me Up

Wiz Khalifa

Boss Bitch

Doja Cat

Tan Lines

Kedo x Kae x Evans Junior

Gang Shit

Yxng Bane

One Second

Stormzy feat. H.E.R

Boxing Bars

Eyez

Fool

Alex Gough

All Me

Kehlani feat. Keyshia Cole

Pee Pee

M Huncho

Spaceman

Boyw1dr

What If I Told You I Love You

Ali Gatie

Wavey

Dena Anuk$a

P*$$Y Fairy

Jehne Aiko

Smooth With It

Pat Lagoon

Pimpin

Sequence

Faith In My Killy

Nafe Smallz

B.I.T.C.H

Megan Thee Stallion

Play Play

J Hus feat. Burna Boy