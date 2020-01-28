TARA STEWART ON 2FM PLAYLIST 27/01/2020
Here are the songs Tara played January 28th…📅
Skin on Skin
Franc Moody
Eleven
Khalid
Juro Que
Rosalia
Black Qualls
Thundercat
Obviously
Alex Mali
Live Like We’re Dancing
Mura Masa feat. Georgia
circle the drain
Soccer Mommy
Yummy
Justin Bieber
Hypnagogic (I Can’t Wait)
Love Regenerator aka Calvin Harris
Therapy
Duke Dumont
Therapist
Mae Muller
Low Ride
Poppy Ajudgha feat. Mahalia
Smithereens
Eve Belle
We Have To Move On
Inhaler
Higher Power
Bon Voyage
I Need More Than Drugs (To Get Me Through The Night)
Happyalone.
THE RAP HOUR
Speed Me Up
Wiz Khalifa
Boss Bitch
Doja Cat
Tan Lines
Kedo x Kae x Evans Junior
Gang Shit
Yxng Bane
One Second
Stormzy feat. H.E.R
Boxing Bars
Eyez
Fool
Alex Gough
All Me
Kehlani feat. Keyshia Cole
Pee Pee
M Huncho
Spaceman
Boyw1dr
What If I Told You I Love You
Ali Gatie
Wavey
Dena Anuk$a
P*$$Y Fairy
Jehne Aiko
Smooth With It
Pat Lagoon
Pimpin
Sequence
Faith In My Killy
Nafe Smallz
B.I.T.C.H
Megan Thee Stallion
Play Play
J Hus feat. Burna Boy