Dan’s Playlist – Monday, January 27

Grimes – ‘So Heavy I Fell Through The Earth’

Queens Of The Stone Age – ‘No One Knows’

Sprints – ‘The Cheek’

THE.VAN.TS- ‘Suis Je Cool?

Happyalone – ‘I Need More Than Drugs (To Get Me Through The Night)’

Vagabon – ‘Flood’

Kendrick Lamar – ‘Backseat Freestyle’

Rage Against The Machine – ‘Bulls On Parade’

Vulpynes – ‘Bitches Are Like Waves’

Squid – ‘Houseplants’

Interskalactic – ‘The Foreign Legion’

The Roots (feat: Cody ChesNUTT) – ‘The Seed (2.0)’

Alex Gough – ‘Fool’

Jain – ‘Makeba’

Le Tigre – ‘Hot Topic’

Hour 2:

Ash – ‘Kung Fu’

Ash – ‘Darkest Hour Of The Night’

Pillow Queens – ‘Brothers’

Cate Le Bon – ‘Sisters’

Chromatics – ‘Closer To Grey’

Hostess – ‘Grey Love’

Depeche Mode – ‘It’s No Good’

Depeche Mode – ‘Secret To The End’

Scala & The Kolacny Brothers – ‘Dream On’

Grandbrothers – ‘Bloodflow’

Tropolis – ‘Oceans Away’

Yppah – ‘Gumball Machine Weekend’

Nicolas Kluzek – ‘Awakening’

Submotion Orchestra – ‘Awakening’

Thundercat (feat: Steve Lacy & Steve Arrington) – ‘Black Qualls’

Thundercat – ‘Bus In These Streets’