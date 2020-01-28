Dan’s Playlist – Monday, January 27
Grimes – ‘So Heavy I Fell Through The Earth’
Queens Of The Stone Age – ‘No One Knows’
Sprints – ‘The Cheek’
THE.VAN.TS- ‘Suis Je Cool?
Happyalone – ‘I Need More Than Drugs (To Get Me Through The Night)’
Vagabon – ‘Flood’
Kendrick Lamar – ‘Backseat Freestyle’
Rage Against The Machine – ‘Bulls On Parade’
Vulpynes – ‘Bitches Are Like Waves’
Squid – ‘Houseplants’
Interskalactic – ‘The Foreign Legion’
The Roots (feat: Cody ChesNUTT) – ‘The Seed (2.0)’
Alex Gough – ‘Fool’
Jain – ‘Makeba’
Le Tigre – ‘Hot Topic’
Hour 2:
Ash – ‘Kung Fu’
Ash – ‘Darkest Hour Of The Night’
Pillow Queens – ‘Brothers’
Cate Le Bon – ‘Sisters’
Chromatics – ‘Closer To Grey’
Hostess – ‘Grey Love’
Depeche Mode – ‘It’s No Good’
Depeche Mode – ‘Secret To The End’
Scala & The Kolacny Brothers – ‘Dream On’
Grandbrothers – ‘Bloodflow’
Tropolis – ‘Oceans Away’
Yppah – ‘Gumball Machine Weekend’
Nicolas Kluzek – ‘Awakening’
Submotion Orchestra – ‘Awakening’
Thundercat (feat: Steve Lacy & Steve Arrington) – ‘Black Qualls’
Thundercat – ‘Bus In These Streets’