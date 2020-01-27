TARA STEWART ON 2FM PLAYLIST 27/01/2020
🚨 The best new music from chart to underground plus The Rap Hour 🚨
Here are the songs Tara played January 21st…📅
Hypnagogic (I Can’t Wait)
Love Regenerator x Calvin Harris
Guilty Conscience
070 Shake
Like I Do
Awa
Low Ride
Poppy Ajudha feat. Mahalia
Got It Good
Bklava
We Have To Move On
Inhaler
Eye 2 Eye
Sam Sparro
We Tried, We Tried
Ama Lou
Automatic Driver
La Roux
Therapist
Mae Muller
Simmer
Hayley Williams
Juro Que
Rosalia
Obviously
Alex Mali
Smithereens
Eve Belle
Skin on Skin
Franc Moody
I Need More Than Drugs (To Get Me Through The Night)
Happyalone
THE RAP HOUR
Play Play
J Hus feat. Burna Boy
Faith In My Killy
GRM Daily feat. Nafe Smallz, Yxng Bane
Pimpin
Sequence
What If I told You That I love You
Ali Gatie
IDKW
Rvssian, Shenseea and Swae Lee
Boss Bitch
Doja Cat
H.O.E
Yo Gotti
Speed Me Up
Wiz Khalifa, Ty Dolla Sign, Lil Yachty
Smooth With It
Pat Lagoon
Blue World
Mac Miller
Diamonds
Megan Thee Stallion and Normani
P*$$Y Fairy
Jhene Aiko
B.I.T.C.H.
Megan Thee Stallion
Cause a Commotion
Bugzy Malone feat. Skip Marley
Pee Pee
M Huncho
Life IS Good
Future feat Drake
Tesco Larger
Sharpson feat. Wax White
Wavey
Dena Anuk$a