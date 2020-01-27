TARA STEWART ON 2FM PLAYLIST 27/01/2020

🚨 The best new music from chart to underground plus The Rap Hour 🚨

Here are the songs Tara played January 21st…

Hypnagogic (I Can’t Wait)

Love Regenerator x Calvin Harris

Guilty Conscience

070 Shake

Like I Do

Awa

Low Ride

Poppy Ajudha feat. Mahalia

Got It Good

Bklava

We Have To Move On

Inhaler

Eye 2 Eye

Sam Sparro

We Tried, We Tried

Ama Lou

Automatic Driver

La Roux

Therapist

Mae Muller

Simmer

Hayley Williams

Juro Que

Rosalia

Obviously

Alex Mali

Smithereens

Eve Belle

Skin on Skin

Franc Moody

I Need More Than Drugs (To Get Me Through The Night)

Happyalone

THE RAP HOUR

Play Play

J Hus feat. Burna Boy

Faith In My Killy

GRM Daily feat. Nafe Smallz, Yxng Bane

Pimpin

Sequence

What If I told You That I love You

Ali Gatie

IDKW

Rvssian, Shenseea and Swae Lee

Boss Bitch

Doja Cat

H.O.E

Yo Gotti

Speed Me Up

Wiz Khalifa, Ty Dolla Sign, Lil Yachty

Smooth With It

Pat Lagoon

Blue World

Mac Miller

Diamonds

Megan Thee Stallion and Normani

P*$$Y Fairy

Jhene Aiko

B.I.T.C.H.

Megan Thee Stallion

Cause a Commotion

Bugzy Malone feat. Skip Marley

Pee Pee

M Huncho

Life IS Good

Future feat Drake

Tesco Larger

Sharpson feat. Wax White

Wavey

Dena Anuk$a