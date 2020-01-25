Sunday at 10pm: Eurosonic 2020 – A Recap

The annual Eurosonic festival took place just over a week ago in The Netherlands. It was the first major music event of 2020, and it saw a host of the most promising rising artists from around Europe take to the Eurosonic stage. 347 acts from 33 European countries performed Over the four days in the host city of Groningen. In addition to this, the festival hosted over 150 panels and public interviews with more than 4,000 delegates, along with the Music Moves Talent Awards (MMETA), and Festival Awards.

Inhaler, Sorcha Richardson, Alex Gough, The Clockworks, FEHDAH, Junior Brother, Just Mustard, Kitt Philippa, Lankum, Sinead O’ Brien, Silverbacks, and Thumper were the Irish artists that performed at this year’s festival. The joined a line-up that featured Parisian singer Crystal Murray, UK acts Squid and Arlo Parks, Friedberg from Austria, and the Swiss-born, Australia reared vocalist and producer Jessiquoi.

This Sunday (January 26th) at 10pm, Dan Hegarty will recap on the festival with performances and interviews with Inhaler, Sorcha Richardson, and The Clockworks. You’ll also hear Dan catching up with Lankum and Kitt Philippa before they made their Eurosonic performances.

https://esns.nl/