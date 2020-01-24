Dan’s Playlist – Thursday, January 23
DJ Shadow (feat: De La Soul) – ‘Rocket Fuel’
Host – ‘Taste Of Your Love’
MGMT – ‘Fourth Dimensional Transition’
Jacknife Lee – ‘Cookies’
Jacknife Lee (feat: Muthoni Drummer Queen) – ‘Sisa Wabaya’
Fehdah – ‘Like No Other’
Alex Gough – ‘Fool’
The Liminanas – ‘Salvation’
The Jesus & Mary Chain – ‘April Skies’
The Qualitons – ‘Green To Yellow’
Anamoe Drive – ‘Goodbye & Goodluck’
Thumper – ‘In My Room’
Exploding Eyes – ‘We Need Love’
Wolf Alice – ‘Moaning Lisa Smile’
Garbage – ‘Stupid Girl’
Hour 2:
Algiers – ‘Ghaka’
Chaka Khan – ‘Like Sugar’
Warmduscher (feat: Kool Keith) – ‘Burner’
808 State – ‘Pacific 707’
Grace Jones – ‘Pull Up To The Bumper’
Gorillaz (feat: Grace Jones) – ‘Charger’
Damon Albarn – ‘Everyday Robots’
Aoife Nessa Francis – ‘Here In The Dark’
Jose Gonzalez – ‘Teardrop’
Kitt Philippa – ‘You’
Brand New Friend – ‘Nothing Stays The Same’
Fangclub – ‘Animal Skin’
Van Panther – ‘Overcast’
Bombay Bicycle Club – ‘Is It Real’
Happyalone – ‘I Need More Than Drugs (Just To Get Me Through The Night)’
Sultans Of Ping FC – ‘Veronica’