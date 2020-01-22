Dan’s Playlist – Tuesday, January 21
M.I.A. – ‘Paper Planes’
Jacknife Lee (feat: Open Mike Eagle) – ‘Made It Weird’
!!! – ‘Off The Grid’
Tomas Barfod (feat: Nina Kinert) – ‘Pulsing’
Touts – ‘Can’t Blame Me’
Alice In Chains – ‘Check My Brain’
Vulpynes – ‘I Can’t Sit Still’
Soulsavers (feat: Mark Lanegan) – ‘Kingdoms Of Rain’
The Big Moon – ‘A Hundred Ways’
Smoothboi Ezra – ‘Messing With My Head’
Supergrass – ‘Late In The Day’
Drug Store Romeos – ‘Now You’re Moving’
PowPig – ‘I For An Eye’
Girl Band – ‘Aibophobia’
My Bloody Valentine – ‘What I Want’
Hour 2:
Just Mustard – ‘Seven’
Bon Voyage – ‘High Power’ (North Street Rave Mix)
Harold Faltermeyer – ‘Axel F’
Young Wonder – ‘To You’
Jimmy Eat World – ‘The Middle’
Creeper – ‘Annabelle’
Fangclub – ‘Loner’
Algiers – ‘Void’
Aoife Nessa Francis – ‘Blow Up’
Sorcha Richardson – ‘Honey Heavy’
Ghostking Is Dead – ‘Palm Tree’
Kavinsky (feat: Lovefoxx) – ‘Night Call’
Amy Naessens – ‘To Be The One You Choose’
Grimes – ‘So Heavy I Fell Through The Earth’
Bombay Bicycle Club – ‘Let You Go’