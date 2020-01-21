TARA STEWART ON 2FM NEW MUSIC PLAYLIST JAN 21ST
🚨 The best new music from chart to underground plus The Rap Hour 🚨
Here are the songs Tara played January 21st…📅
Guilty Conscience
070 Shake
Queen of Hearts
Sahara Beck
Like I Do
Awa
Yummy
Justin Bieber
That Girl
Zali
Obviously
Alex Mali
Eye 2 Eye
Sam Sparro
Time Alone With You
Jacob Collier feat. Daniel Caesar
New Me
Ella Eyre
Watermelon Sugar
Harry Styles
We Tried, We Tried
Ama Lou
Black Qualls
Thundercat
Berries
Bobbi Arlo
The Blackout
FOZSA
You Should Be Sad
Halsey
THE RAP HOUR
The Box
Roddy Rich
Cause a Commotion
Bugzy Malone
Tesco Lager
Sharpson feat. Wax White
Audacity
Stormzy feat. Headie One
Slender
TeeZandos
Gang Shit
Yxng Bane
All Me
Kehlani
Why I Still Love You
Missy Elliott
Wavey
Dena Anuk$sa
Diamonds
Megan Thee Stallion & Normani
Blue World
Mac Miller
Fool
Alex Gough
Boxing Bars
Eyez
IDKW
Rvssian, Shenseea and Swae Lee
Major Player
Novelist
Life is Good
Future feat. Drake