TARA STEWART ON 2FM NEW MUSIC PLAYLIST
🚨 The best new music from chart to underground plus The Rap Hour 🚨
Here are the songs Tara played this week starting January 20th…📅
Therapy
Duke Domont
Eye 2 Eye
Sam Sparro
Is It Real
Bombay Bicycle Club
Still Learning
Halsey
Me & You Together Song
The 1975
Live Like We’re Dancing
Mura Masa feat. Georgia
TwentyTwo
Thea
Abigail
Cherym
Revival
Gregory Porter
circle in the drain
Soccer Mommy
New Me
Ella Eyre
Black Qualls
Thundercat feat. Steve Lacy
Sore Thumb
Tim Chadwick
Deleter
Grouplove
Heavenly Maybe
Gengahr
Revenge
Theophilus London Feat. Ariel Pink
THE RAP HOUR
Say So
Doja Cat
The Box
Roddy Ricch
Jorja
Planet Vegeta
All Me
Kehlani feat. Keyshia Cole
IDKW
Rvssian, Shenseea and Swae Lee
Diamonds
Megan Thee Stallion & Normani
Slender
TeeZandos
Ei8ht Mile
DigDat feat. Aitch
Life Is Good
Future feat. Drake
Tesco Larger
Sharpson feat. Wax White
Boxing Bars
Eyez
Fool
Alex Gough
Gang Shit
Yxng Bane
Major Player
Novelist
Sweet Potatoe
Dena Anuksa
Cause a Commotion
Bugzy Malone feat. Skip Marley
Blue World
Mac Miller