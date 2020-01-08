RTÉ Choice Music Prize Irish Album of the Year 2019 – Shortlist Announcement

The shortlist for this year’s RTÉ Choice Music Prize Irish Album of the Year 2019, in association with IMRO & IRMA, was announced today with Tracy by Jim Carroll, chairman of the judging panel.

The shortlist is as follows:

Daithi – L.O.S.S. (Strange Brew)

Mick Flannery – Mick Flannery (Rosaleen Records)

Fontaines D.C. – Dogrel (Partisan Records)

Girl Band – The Talkies (Rough Trade Records)

Jafaris – Stride (DFL)

Junior Brother – Pull The Right Rope (Strange Brew)

Lankum – The Livelong Day (Rough Trade Records)

Soak – Grim Town (Rough Trade Records)

Maija Sofia – Bath Time (Trapped Animal Records)

Sorcha Richardson – First Prize Bravery (Faction Records)

As part of RTÉ’s continued commitment to promoting Irish music, RTÉ 2FM celebrates the announcement of the shortlist across its schedule throughout the day with All Irish Music All Day from 6am to midnight.

The Irish Album of the Year 2019 will be announced at the Live Event and will be broadcast live on RTÉ 2FM in a special four hour extended programme from 7-11pm, with a special RTÉ Choice Music Prize highlights programme going out on RTÉ2 television the following week.

The 15th annual RTÉ Choice Music Prize will once again celebrate the best in Irish recorded music. The Prize has become one of the music-industry highlights of the year since its inception in 2005. The Irish Album of the Year award is chosen from a shortlist of ten albums by a panel of twelve Irish music media professionals and industry experts. The full list of judges is on the RTÉ Choice Music Prize http://www.choicemusicprize.ie

RAAP and Culture Ireland are also official project partners of the RTE Choice Music Prize.

Culture Ireland will fund the attendance of influential overseas Industry executives to attend the RTE Choice Music Prize Live Event and RTÉ Choice Music Prize “Conversations” will return and take place during the day on the 5th.

Tickets for the Choice Music Prize live event are on sale now from all Ticketmaster outlets and from http://www.ticketmaster.ie priced €28.00 including booking fee.

