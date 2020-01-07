Dan’s Playlist – Monday, January 6
!!! – ‘Dancing Is The Best Revenge’
Silverbacks – ‘Sirens’
The Chemical Brothers – ‘Song To The
Beabadoobe – ‘Space Cadet’
Just Mustard – ‘Seven’
Mark Lanegan Band – ‘Harborview Hospital’
Mark Lanegan Band – ‘Paper Hat’
Arlo Parks – ‘George’
Morcheeba – ‘Trigger Hippie’
Sinking With Love – ‘Bheith Beo’
Drug Store Romeos – ‘Now You’re Moving’
Lush – ‘Sweetness & Light’
The Claque – ‘Hush’
Hour 2:
Lefties Soul Connection (feat: Michelle David) – ‘Shake It Up, Burn It Loose’
David Keenan – ‘Altar Wine’
David Bowie – ‘Blackstar’
Emily 7 – ‘Stay’
Power Of Dreams – ‘Stay’
The Avener (feat: Phoebe Killdeer) – ‘Fade Out Lines’
Toby Kaar – ‘Snapdragon’
The Avalanches – ‘Rock City’
(The Real) Tuesday Weld – ‘Bathtime In Clerkenwell’
Kokoko – ‘Kitoko’
Santigold – ‘Big Mouth’
Tebi Rex – ‘Kronos’
Bass Odyssey – ‘Remote Control Soul’
Lain – ‘Cutting Us’