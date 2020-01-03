Dan’s Playlist – Thursday, January 2
Mallrat – ‘Groceries’
The Scratch – ‘God Slap’
Crystal Fighters – ‘Plage’
Ten Walls – ‘Walk With Elephants’
Crystal Murray – ‘Princess’
Beck – ‘Que Onde Guerro’ (Islands Remix)
IBEYI – ‘Away Away’
The Wha – ‘Innocents’
The Hives – ‘Hate To Say I Told You So’
Fontaines D.C. – ‘Sha Sha Sha’
Sinking With Love – ‘Bheith Beo’
Sim Simma Soundsystem (feat: Chilli Cherry) – ‘Serpent Thing’
Goldfrapp – ‘Ooh La la’
School Of Seven Bells – ‘Lafaye’
Confidence Man – ‘Bubblegum’ (Andrew Weatherall Remix)
Hour 2:
Primal Scream – ‘Don’t Fight It Feel It’
Jose Gonzalez – ‘Teardrop’
Aine Cahill – ‘Red Hill Mining Town’
Yppah (feat: Anomie Belle) – ‘Film Burn’
Eddie Vedder – ‘Hard Sun’
Anna Mieke – ‘Mountain Song’
Saint Sister (feat: Jafaris) – ‘Causing Trouble’ (Kormac Remix)
DJ Mek (feat: Ri-Ra) – ‘Maybe Tomorrow’
Malaki – ‘Spreadsheets & Love Notes’
MuRli (feat: Denise Chaila) – ‘The Enlightenment’
Sinead O’Connor – ‘4th & Vine’
Bantum (feat: Loah) – ‘Take It’
Grace Jones – ‘Walking In The Rain’