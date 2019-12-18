Dan’s Playlist – Tuesday, December 17

Le Galaxie – ‘Le Club’

Le Galaxie – ‘Day Of The Child’

Little Simz – ‘Sherbet Sunset’

MuRli (feat: Denise Chaila) – ‘The Enlightenment’

The Brothers Movement – ‘Sister’

Beck – ‘Stratosphere’

Skins F.C. – ‘Praise Me’

Sultans Of Ping F.C. – ‘Teenage Punks’

Vulpynes – ‘It Washes Out’

Kim Gordon – ‘Murdered Out’

Candice Gordon – ‘The Kids Are Alt Right’

Happyalone – ‘Go Slow’

Flume (feat: Beck) – ‘Tiny Cities’

All Tvvins (feat: Sorcha Richardson) – ‘No One Is Any Fun’

Roisin Murphy – ‘Narcissus’

Hour 2:

Maverick Sabre – ‘Into Nirvana’

The Stunning – ‘Romeo’s On Fire’

Dublin Vinyl interview

Bell X1 – ‘Man On Mir’

Caribou – ‘You & I’

Francesca Belmonte – ‘Brothers & Sisters’

David Byrne – ‘It’s Not Dark Up Here’

Talking Heads – ‘Once In A Lifetime’

Broadway Project – ‘Deep State Theme’

Steve Lynch – ‘The Daydreamer’

Slyrydes – ‘Out Patience’

Art Brut – ‘Formed A Band’

Extravision – ‘Our City’

Mark Lanegan Band (feat: PJ Harvey) – ‘Hit The City’

Le Galaxie – ‘Midnight Midnight’