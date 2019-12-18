Dan’s Playlist – Tuesday, December 17
Le Galaxie – ‘Le Club’
Le Galaxie – ‘Day Of The Child’
Little Simz – ‘Sherbet Sunset’
MuRli (feat: Denise Chaila) – ‘The Enlightenment’
The Brothers Movement – ‘Sister’
Beck – ‘Stratosphere’
Skins F.C. – ‘Praise Me’
Sultans Of Ping F.C. – ‘Teenage Punks’
Vulpynes – ‘It Washes Out’
Kim Gordon – ‘Murdered Out’
Candice Gordon – ‘The Kids Are Alt Right’
Happyalone – ‘Go Slow’
Flume (feat: Beck) – ‘Tiny Cities’
All Tvvins (feat: Sorcha Richardson) – ‘No One Is Any Fun’
Roisin Murphy – ‘Narcissus’
Hour 2:
Maverick Sabre – ‘Into Nirvana’
The Stunning – ‘Romeo’s On Fire’
Dublin Vinyl interview
Bell X1 – ‘Man On Mir’
Caribou – ‘You & I’
Francesca Belmonte – ‘Brothers & Sisters’
David Byrne – ‘It’s Not Dark Up Here’
Talking Heads – ‘Once In A Lifetime’
Broadway Project – ‘Deep State Theme’
Steve Lynch – ‘The Daydreamer’
Slyrydes – ‘Out Patience’
Art Brut – ‘Formed A Band’
Extravision – ‘Our City’
Mark Lanegan Band (feat: PJ Harvey) – ‘Hit The City’
Le Galaxie – ‘Midnight Midnight’