THE 2FM GOLDEN TICKET IS BACK!
The 2FM Christmas Appeal in aid of the ISPCC
€4 could get you lots of things at this time of the year… decorations for the tree… mince pies…. a nice box of chocolates.
€4 would also make a vital donation to the ISPCC.
The ISPCC depends almost entirely on the donations of people like you to enable them to support children right across the country.
The ISPCC’s 24-hour Childline service receives over 360,000 contacts each year from children and young people who may feel as though they have nowhere else to turn. A call to Childline can change a life.
And right now that simple €4 donation to the ISPCC could get you one of you the most amazing prize of the whole year on 2fm.
That’s because we’ve got The Golden Ticket… to the very best gigs in Ireland in 2020!
That means a pass for you and a friend to ALL the big gigs in 3Arena for the whole year as well as tickets to Longitude AND Electric Picnic and ALL MCD outdoor gigs next year!
That means everyone from Little Mix to Nicki Minaj, Post Malone, Lana Del Ray, Sigrid and Westlife!
Plus acts that haven’t even been confirmed yet!!
⬇ HERE’S HOW TO ENTER ⬇
Text the word 2fmball – all joined up, caps or lower case, doesn’t matter!
No names or addresses needed… to 50300 and that’s all there is to it!
Your donation text cost €4! ISPCC will receive a minimum of €3.60.
The service provider is LIKECHARITY. Helpline: 0766805278
Text 2fmball to 50300!!
You can enter up to four times in 24 hours with each donation entry costing €4.
Unfortunately, the text number for the Golden Ticket is not available in Northern Ireland.
We’ll pick a winner live on 2fm on Saturday evening before 7pm, December 21st – the day of the Xmas Ball.
So don’t forget – you MUST answer the phone to win!
For RTÉ Terms & Conditions click HERE
The ISPCC is the national child protection charity in Ireland. Its staff and volunteers work on a one-to-one basis with children and young people through support and mentoring services, listen to children and young people through the 24-hour listening service ,Childline, and seek changes for the better for children in Ireland.
The core aim of all of the ISPCC’s services is to empower children and young people and support them to build psychological resilience.
Childline – the ISPCC’s 24 hour active listening service for children and young adults – answers over 380,000 contacts from children every year and is there 24-hours a day, including Christmas day.
Last Year’s Golden Ticket competition raised more than €50,000. The ISPCC needs to fundraise nearly 80% of its income to maintain all of its services to children and young adults throughout the country. Its volunteers dedicate time every week to support, listen to and empower children.
ISPCC Childline needs to raise €3.5 million every year to keep its lines open 24 hours a day – every day of the year.
When children and young people use the ISPCC’s services or contact Childline, they often feel that they have nowhere else to turn. The ISPCC is always there to listen to, support and empower children.
Last Christmas Day, Childline received 1,020 contacts from children and young people who may have felt frightened, hurt or lonely. This year won’t be any different. Your donation will help to change the lives of children. Thank you.
Childline will answer over 1,000 calls, texts and online conversations every day between Christmas Eve and New Year’s Day