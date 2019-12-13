Dan’s Playlist – Thursday, December 12
Fontaines D.C. – ‘Sha Sha Sha’
CHERYM – ‘Abigail’
Grimes – ‘We Appreciate Power’
The Dandy Warhols – ‘Boys Better’
Drug Store Romeos – ‘Now You’re Moving’
Supergrass – ‘Moving’
Arlo Parks – ‘George’
Saint Sister – ‘Is It Too Early (Kilmainham)’
Paddy Mulcahy – ‘Three Roots’
Radiohead – ‘Everything In Its Right Place’
Vernon Jane – ‘Daddy Issues’
Inhaler – ‘Ice Cream Sundae’
Nick Murphy Live at Ancienne Belgique:
‘Novocaine and Coca Cola’
‘Talk is Cheap Now’
Hour 2:
Beck – ‘Everlasting Nothing’
Deadly Buzz Aldrin – ‘For Your Mind’
Sofi Tukker – ‘Awoo’
Warmduscher – ‘Disco Peanuts’
Electric Shore – ‘Breather’
Doves – ‘Caught By The River’
Just Mustard – ‘Seven’
Just Mustard interview
Just Mustard – ‘Deaf’
Jape – ‘Willing To Fail’
Jape – ‘Borrowed Time With Peace’
The Blades – ‘Ghost Of A Chance’
The Murder Capital – ‘Love, Love, Love’