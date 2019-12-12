Dan’s Playlist – Wednesday, December 11

House Of Pain – ‘Jump Around’

Little Simz – ‘Boss’

Warmduscher (feat: Kool Keith) – ‘Burner’

Jacknife Lee – ‘Cookies’

Compulsion – ‘All We Heard Was A Dull Thud’

The Love Buzz – ‘Disco Junkie’

Sister Ghost – ‘Limbo’

Grimes – ‘So Heavy I Fell Through The Earth’

Grimes – ‘Oblivion’

Roisin Murphy – ‘Narcissus’

Janelle Monae – ‘Make Me Feel’

CC Brez – ‘Rialto MF’

Republic Of Loose – ‘Hold Up’

Daithi – ‘Wild Fires, Wild Horses’

Hour 2:

U2 – ‘Who’s Gonna Ride Your Wild Horses’

The Clockworks – ‘Can I Speak To A Manager’

Warpaint – ‘New Song’ (Mike D Remix)

Odd Morris – ‘Lilac Leaves’

Fangclub – ‘Heavy Handed’

Fangclub – ‘Bullet Head’

Whipping Boy – ‘Twinkle’

Lethal Dialect – ‘Red Hot’

Lethal Dialect (feat: Jess Kav) – ‘Headstrong’

Tebi Rex – ‘Hero & Hubris’

Little Dragon – ‘Ritual Union’

Bulbul – ‘Monkey Dancefloor’

Kokoko – ‘Kitoko’

Everlast – ‘Ends’