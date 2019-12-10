Dan’s Playlist – Monday, December 9
G-Flip – ‘Killing My Time’
Fontaines D.C. – ‘Chequeless Reckless’
The Wonder Stuff – ‘Don’t Let Me Down Gently’
Sick Love – ‘My Man’
Meljoann – ‘AFTB’
Goldfrapp – ‘Strict Machine’
Host – ‘Trainwreck’
Maverick Sabre – ‘Guns In The Distance’
MuRli (feat: Denise Chaila) – ‘The Enlightenment’
Jah Wobble & The Invaders Of The Heart
The Expert – ‘Ravensdale’
Glen Hansard – ‘I’ll Be You, Be Me’
The Frames – ‘Roger’
First Class & Coach – ‘Lullabye’
Skins FC – ‘Praise Me’
Hour 2:
Fatboy Slim – ‘Praise You’
Mallrat – ‘Groceries’
Conchur White – ‘Channing Tatum’
Maria Somerville – ‘Dreaming’
An Emotional Fish – ‘Blue’
God Is An Astronaut – ‘Fire Flies & Empty Skies’
God Is An Astronaut – ‘Dust & Echoes’
The Scratch – ‘God Slap’
Dropkick Murphys – ‘I’m Shipping Up To Boston’
The Mighty Stef – ‘Vampire, Hold Me Tight’
Pillow Queens – ‘Brothers’
Talos – ‘2AM’
Ben Christophers – ‘My Beautiful Demon’
Thom Yorke – ‘Not The News’
Sorcha Richardson – ‘Oh Oscillator’
Dancing Suns – ‘Rain’