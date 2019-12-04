Dan’s Playlist – Tuesday, December 3
Sampa The Great – ‘Final Form’
DJ Supreme (feat: Rì Rà, Shaka Shazzam, The Icepick & DJ Assassin) – ‘Breathe’
Beastie Boys – ‘Sabotage’
Fontaines D.C. – ‘Sha Sha Sha’
And So I Watch You From Afar – ‘A Little Solidarity Goes A Long Way’
Sprints – ‘The Cheek’
Nine Black Alps – ‘Unsatisfied’
Host – ‘Taste Of Your Love‘ (Session)
Grimes – ‘So Heavy I Fell Through The Earth’
Inhaler – ‘Ice Cream Sundae’
Foals – ‘Inhaler’
Jack Penate – ‘Gemini’
Moby – ‘Rushing’
Poppy Ackroyd – ‘Seven’
MuRli (feat: Denise Chaila) – ‘The Enlightenment’
Rejjie Snow – ‘Rainbows’
Hour 2:
Yeah Yeah Yeahs – ‘Maps’
InBetween Honey – ‘How To Be Brave’
Shame – ‘One Rizla’
Smoothboi Ezra – ‘Messing With My Head’
Host – ‘Forgetting Me‘ (Session)
The Tycho Brahe – ‘Half Mast’
Caribou – ‘Home’
Daithi – ‘Two Grey Ticks’
Daithi – ‘Sleep Like A Stone’
G-Flip – ‘Killing My Time’
Host – ‘Borderline‘ (Session)
Super Extra Bonus Party (feat: Sorcha McGrath) – ‘Some Dark Forces’
The Flaming Lips with The Colorado Symphony – ‘Race For The Prize’ (Live at Red Rocks)
Leftbank – ‘The Only Habbit’