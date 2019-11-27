Dan’s Playlist – Tuesday, November 26
Grimes – ‘So Heavy I Fell Through The Earth’
Jain – ‘Makeba’
Host – ‘Trainwreck’
Moby – ‘Southside’
Warriors Of The Dystotheque (feat: Adam Leonard) – ‘Things In The Shadows’
Mango x MathMan (feat: Irena) – ‘Casual’
Lazy B – ‘Underwear Goes Inside The Pants’
Rews – ‘Birdsong’
Foo Fighters – ‘Learn To Fly’
Fangclub – ‘Viva Violent’
Faith No More – ‘Epic’
Havvk – ‘The Factory’
A House – ‘Blind Faith’
The Murder Capital – ‘Love Love Love’
Skindive – ‘Tranquilizer’
Hour 2:
Garbage – ‘Empty’
Fears – ‘Bones’
Glasser – ‘Mirrorage’
Mount Alaska – ‘Far From The Fjord’
Flume (feat: Beck) – ‘Tiny Cities’
Beck – ‘Dark Places’
Beck – ‘Uneventful Day’
Happyalone – ‘Bodybags’
Marxman – ‘Father Like Son’
Little Simz – ‘Boss’
Neneh Cherry – ‘Buffalo Stance’
Stomptown Brass – ‘One Last Time’
Prester John – ‘Abelard & Heloise’
My Vitriol – ‘Always Your Way’ (Acoustic)
Steve Mason – ‘Fight Them Back’