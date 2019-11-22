Dan’s Playlist – Thursday, November 21
No Doubt – ‘Hella Good’
Grimes – ‘So Heavy I Fell Through The Earth’
A Guy Called Gerald – ‘Voodoo Ray’
Bantum – ‘Move’
Nirvana – ‘Radio Friendly Unit Shifter’
Vulpynes – ‘Bitches Are Like Waves’
Life – ‘Exites Me’
Gorillaz (feat: Mos Def & Bobby Womack) – ‘Stylo’
Little Simz – ‘Sherbert Sunset’
MuRli (feat: Denise Chaila) – ‘The Enlightenment’
2:54 – ‘Scarlet’
Joan As Police Woman – ‘Christobel’
Fontaines D.C. – ‘The Cuckoo Is A-Callin’
Jape – ‘I Want To Get Right’
Hour 2:
PJ Harvey – ‘C’mon Billy’
Sinking With Love – ‘By Your Side’
Paddy Mulcahy – ‘Iron Shamrocks’
Radiohead – ‘How To Disappear Completely’
Whenyoung live at Eurosonic:
‘Blank Walls’
‘Labour Of Love’
‘Never Let Go’
Beck – ‘Everlasting Nothing’
David Keenan – ‘Altar Wine’
Young Wonder – ‘Intergalactic’
Beastie Boys – ‘Intergalactic’
Jack Rua (feat: Darce) – ‘Rise’
Beck – ‘Saw Lightening’
Girl Band – ‘Going Norway’