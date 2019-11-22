Dan’s Playlist – Thursday, November 21

No Doubt – ‘Hella Good’

Grimes – ‘So Heavy I Fell Through The Earth’

A Guy Called Gerald – ‘Voodoo Ray’

Bantum – ‘Move’

Nirvana – ‘Radio Friendly Unit Shifter’

Vulpynes – ‘Bitches Are Like Waves’

Life – ‘Exites Me’

Gorillaz (feat: Mos Def & Bobby Womack) – ‘Stylo’

Little Simz – ‘Sherbert Sunset’

MuRli (feat: Denise Chaila) – ‘The Enlightenment’

2:54 – ‘Scarlet’

Joan As Police Woman – ‘Christobel’

Fontaines D.C. – ‘The Cuckoo Is A-Callin’

Jape – ‘I Want To Get Right’

Hour 2:

PJ Harvey – ‘C’mon Billy’

Sinking With Love – ‘By Your Side’

Paddy Mulcahy – ‘Iron Shamrocks’

Radiohead – ‘How To Disappear Completely’

Whenyoung live at Eurosonic:

‘Blank Walls’

‘Labour Of Love’

‘Never Let Go’

Beck – ‘Everlasting Nothing’

David Keenan – ‘Altar Wine’

Young Wonder – ‘Intergalactic’

Beastie Boys – ‘Intergalactic’

Jack Rua (feat: Darce) – ‘Rise’

Beck – ‘Saw Lightening’

Girl Band – ‘Going Norway’