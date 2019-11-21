2FM Rising live at Other Voices Dingle

The 2FM RISING STAGE is coming to Nellie Fred’s on Friday 29th November. The Rising Stage will showcase three very special acts Somebody’s Child, Vulpynes and Fehdah.

The countdown is on for Other Voices 2019 as the festival returns to Dingle, Kerry on 29 November – 1 December. Today we’ve got some exciting news on the RTÉ 2FM Rising Stage, more info on the IMRO Other Room and make sure to register for the Dingle Gin Music Trail to see an amazing array of bands across all genres in over 13 venues.

Irish-born, indie artist, Somebody’s Child with his brilliant track ‘Jungle’ has received flattering reviews from tastemakers, landing numerous Tracks of the Day, and earning placements on the coveted Spotify playlists ‘Hot New Bands’ and ‘A Breath of Fresh Eire’.” Then it’s infectious, energetic garage rock from Dublin duo Vulpynes. The band has blazed a trail across the Irish and UK festival circuit, selling out hometown shows and establishing themselves as one of the most exciting new Irish rock bands. Followed by contemporary electronic grooves and African rhythms from Fehdah. Making waves as a producer and multi-instrumentalist, Fehdah is on the frontline of an emerging Irish hip-hop and electronic music scene.

Playing the hallowed halls of St James’ Church we will be joined by British rock band Editors, an exciting artist to emerge on music scene Joy Crookes, the beautiful folk sounds from brothers Ye Vagabonds, London musician/poet Arlo Park, indie duo from Chicago Whitney, Derry singer Soak, Dublin’s hip hop artist Jafaris, the formidable five-piece The Murder Capital and punchy rock and whispering ballads from Australia’s Angie McMahon.

OUR COASTS, OUR VOICES is a new addition to this year’s festival and takes place in the Dingle Courthouse on Saturday 30th November with a host of workshops, games and discussions. One workshop features Rusangango Family rapper God Knows alongside fellow Limerick based rapper, singer and poet Denise Chaila. Other discussions feature Ri Galway, Martha Farrell, John Breen, Denise Vickers, and Manchan Magan.

Other Voices & Hens Teeth Studio are back together again for year three of the late-night popular club night After Dark. Making its return to The Hillgrove once again, After Dark is kindly supported by our pals over at Red Bull. This year we’re excited to be collaborating with our friends at Algorithm to bring you an immersive event across two rooms with tunes. See you on the dancefloor! Tier 2 Ticket Prices are now €15 – Grab ‘em while you can! AFTER DARK TICKET LINK

*** We still have a few little musical surprises up our sleeves so keep your eyes peeled on our socials for details ***