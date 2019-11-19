2FM LIVE WITH JENNY GREENE AND THE RTÉ CONCERT ORCHESTRA

Friday 26 th June 2020 – Cork Live at the Marquee | Tickets on sale Thursday 28 th November at 10am

Starting out as a one off performance in Rankins Wood at Electric Picnic 2016, the collaboration of 2FM’s Jenny Greene and The RTÉ Concert Orchestra has sold out festivals and venues across Ireland for the past 3 years.

It is very much a project of nostalgia. Reimagined dance classics played by a 48 piece live orchestra, featuring main vocalist Gemma Sugrue.

It was announced today that 2FM’s Jenny Greene and The RTÉ Concert Orchestra conducted by Gavin Murphy will return to play Live at the Marquee Cork this June.

RTÉ Concert Orchestra has been introducing orchestral music to new audiences since 1948. Voted the World’s Favourite Orchestra 2015 the RTÉ Concert Orchestra has performed with artists including Pavarotti, Lang Lang, Lalo Schifrin, Marvin Hamlisch, Cleo Laine, Declan O’Rourke, Sinéad O’Connor and Imelda May.

This hugely successful collaboration with RTÉ 2FM and Jenny Greene won the IMRO Outstanding Achievement Award 2018.

