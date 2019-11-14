Dan’s Playlist – Wednesday, November 13
Fontaines D.C. – ‘Chequeless Reckless’
Otherkin – ‘Ay Ay’ (Philip Magee Remix)
Grimes – ‘We Appreciate Power’
Daft Punk – ‘Television Rules The Nation’
TV People – ‘Healthier Days’
The Brothers Movement – ‘Standing Still’
Pillow Queens – ‘Brothers’
The xx – ‘Chained’
The xx interview
The xx – ‘Angels’
The Cure – ‘A Forest’
Fears – ‘Bones’
Kid Loco (feat: Katrina Mitchell) – ‘Love Me Sweet’
Sorcha Richardson – ‘False Alarm’
Hour 2:
Sick Love – ‘I Want You All Of The Time’
Tricky (feat: Martina Topley-Bird) – ‘Black Steel’
Young Fathers – ‘Border Girl’
FKA Twigs – ‘Mirrored Heart’
Elma Orkestra & Ryan Vail (feat: Stephen James Smith) – ‘My Island’
Elma Orkestra & Ryan Vail and Stephen James Smith interview
Elma Orkestra & Ryan Vail (feat: Moya Brennan) – ‘Colours’
Radiohead – ‘Everything In It’s Right Place’
Mango x MathMan (feat: Irena) – ‘Casual’
!!! – ‘Dancing Is The Best Revenge’
Orwells 84 – ‘Callin’
Drug Store Romeos – ‘Now You’re Moving’