Dan’s Playlist – Tuesday, November 12
Warmduscher – ‘Disco Peanut’
Lykke Li – ‘I Follow Rivers’ (David Sitek Remix)
Stomptown Brass – ‘One Last Time’
N.W.A. – ‘Straight Outta Compton’
Mango x MathMan – ‘Estates’
Little Simz – ‘Therapy’
Therapy? – ‘Teethgrinder’
Vulpynes – ‘Can’t Sit Still’
(sic) – ‘Eyeball Kicks’
The Orange Kyte – ‘Demonstration Garden’
Montauk Hotel – ‘White Billboards’
Beck – ‘Nobody’s Fault But My Own’
Beck – ‘Uneventful Days’
Kokoko – ‘Kitoko’
Danny G & the Major 7ths (feat: Fehdah x Zaska) – ‘Time The Healer’
Bantum (feat: Farah Elle) – Feel It Out’
Hour 2:
Massive Attack – ‘Teardrop’
Roisin Murphy – ‘Narcissus’
Ri-Ra – ‘(Runnin) This Sound’
Kitt Philippa – ‘Fahrenheit’
The xx – ‘Tides’
Sorcha Richardson – ‘First Prize Bravery’
Grandbrothers – ‘Blood Flow’
DJ Shadow – ‘Building Steam With A Grain Of Salt’
Steve Lynch – ‘Morning Lull’
Francesca Belmonte – ‘Strange Beat’
FKA Twigs – ‘Fallen Alien’
Golden Horde – ‘Rorschach’
Starcrawler – ‘You Dig Yours’