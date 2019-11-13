Dan’s Playlist – Tuesday, November 12

Warmduscher – ‘Disco Peanut’

Lykke Li – ‘I Follow Rivers’ (David Sitek Remix)

Stomptown Brass – ‘One Last Time’

N.W.A. – ‘Straight Outta Compton’

Mango x MathMan – ‘Estates’

Little Simz – ‘Therapy’

Therapy? – ‘Teethgrinder’

Vulpynes – ‘Can’t Sit Still’

(sic) – ‘Eyeball Kicks’

The Orange Kyte – ‘Demonstration Garden’

Montauk Hotel – ‘White Billboards’

Beck – ‘Nobody’s Fault But My Own’

Beck – ‘Uneventful Days’

Kokoko – ‘Kitoko’

Danny G & the Major 7ths (feat: Fehdah x Zaska) – ‘Time The Healer’

Bantum (feat: Farah Elle) – Feel It Out’

Hour 2:

Massive Attack – ‘Teardrop’

Roisin Murphy – ‘Narcissus’

Ri-Ra – ‘(Runnin) This Sound’

Kitt Philippa – ‘Fahrenheit’

The xx – ‘Tides’

Sorcha Richardson – ‘First Prize Bravery’

Grandbrothers – ‘Blood Flow’

DJ Shadow – ‘Building Steam With A Grain Of Salt’

Steve Lynch – ‘Morning Lull’

Francesca Belmonte – ‘Strange Beat’

FKA Twigs – ‘Fallen Alien’

Golden Horde – ‘Rorschach’

Starcrawler – ‘You Dig Yours’