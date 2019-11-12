Dan’s Playlist – Monday, November 11
MØ – ‘Pilgrim’
Happyalone – ‘Lucifer’
Justice – ‘Genesis’
The Chemical Brothers – ‘Hey Boy Hey Girl’
Liers – ‘Universal Female’
The Snuts – ‘Maybe California’
The Hot Sprockets – ‘Soul Brother’
Midnight Wayne – ‘Stars’
Tricky – ‘Tricky Kid’
FKA Twigs – ‘Mary Magdalene’
Girl Band – ‘Caveat’
Pixies – ‘Cecilia Ann’
Sister Ghost – ‘Fake Friends Run This Country’
Drug Store Romeos – ‘Now You’re Moving’
The xx – ‘Unfold’
Mango x MathMan (feat: Steo) – ‘Said & Done’
Hour 2:
Us3 – ‘Cantaloop (Flip Fantasia)’
Northern Ives – ‘Avenue’
Billie Eilish – ‘You Should See Me In A Crown’
U2 – ‘Electrical Storm’
8 Ball – ‘Trust Me’
Sorcha Richardson – ‘Oh Oscillator’
North Atlantic Oscillation – ‘Marrow’
Yppah – ‘Bobbie Joe Wilson’
Yppah – ‘They Know What Ghost Know’
Just Mustard – ‘Seven’
The Jesus & Mary Chain – ‘Come On’
Hostess – ‘Frustration’
Mount Alaska – ‘Back To The Land My Love’
Grimes – ‘Skin’