Vote For Fontaines DC at The Music Moves Europe Talent Awards



Fontaines DC have been nominated for the prestigious Music Moves Europe Talent Awards. The ceremony will take place in January as part of the Eurosonic festival in The Netherlands. You can place your vote, and find out more about the awards here. By voting for a nominee, you are in with a chance of wining a prize package of a trip to Eurosonic 2020, and the Music Moves Europe Talent Awards ceremony. Voting closes on Friday, November 15.

2019 has been an incredible year for Fontaines D.C. They started the year representing Ireland at the Eurosonic festival in January; playing a memorable set at the iconic Vera venue at the festival’s host city of Groningen.

In April of 2019, the band released their debut album ‘Dogrel’, which went Top 10 in the UK and Ireland, and was later shortlisted for the Mercury Music Prize. They worked with producer Dan Cary (Kate Tempest, Steve Mason, Black Midi, etc) on an album that The Guardian summed up by saying “This is the kind of songwriting quality that bands can take years to reach, or never reach at all: brilliant, top to bottom.”

The rest of the year has been taken up with relentless touring; a sold out US tour, and the majority of their European dates have been sold out too. There are a handful of Irish dates that await them, and the whispers of album number two have already started. Let’s hope that they have a bit of time to regroup before diving back into the madness in 2020.

About The Music Moves Europe Talent Awards

The Music Moves Europe Talent Awards are the new European Union Prize for popular and contemporary music. The awards celebrate emerging artists who represent the European sound of today and tomorrow. Every year, eight outstanding artists will receive a Music Moves Europe Talent Award in recognition of their international success, as well as being rewarded with a performance at ESNS (Eurosonic Noorderslag), a training programme and financial support for touring and promotion. In addition to this, one of sixteen nominees takes home the Public Choice Award.

About the Public Choice Award

It’s a democratic process in which fans across Europe can vote for their favourite nominee. By voting for a nominee, people can win a prize package which is a trip to ESNS 2020. The package is for two people and includes travel reimbursement, hotel accommodation and tickets to the festival and the Award Ceremony (17 January).