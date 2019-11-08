Dan’s Playlist – Thursday, November 7
C2C – ‘Down The Road’
Sprints – ‘The Cheek’
Queens Of The Stone Age – ‘No One Knows’
10 Major – ‘Say It Like It Is’
Host – ‘Trainwreack’
The Prodigy (feat: Pop Will Eat Itself) – ‘Their Law’
Conor Thornton – ‘Snakeskin’
The Mauskovic Dance Band – ‘Continue The Fun’
Kokoko – ‘Kitoko’
Red Hot Chili Peppers – ‘Higher Ground’
Atoms For Peace – ‘Reverse Running’
Moon Duo – ‘Stars Are The Light’
Fontaines D.C. – ‘Dublin City Sky’
A House – ‘Creatures Of Craze’
Hour 2:
Warmduscher – ‘Midnight Dipper’
Elma Orkestra & Ryan Vail – ‘Midnight Dipper’
Whipping Boy – ‘So Much For Love’
AE Mak live at the Eurosonic festival
Virgin Prunes – ‘Pagan Love Song’
Slyrydes – ‘Dangerous Animals’
Deap Vally – ‘Heart Is An Animal’
Jape – ‘We Threw A Dead Thing Overboard’
Grandbrothers – ‘Bloodflow’
Floating Points – ‘Birth’
Mutant Vinyl – ‘Tear Down The Bunting’
Beck – ‘Uneventful Days’