THE CHAINSMOKERS ANNOUNCE EUROPEAN HEADLINE ARENA TOUR FOR 2020

Grammy Award-winning artist/producer duo The Chainsmokers have announced their European headline arena tour for 2020. The 9-city tour will kick off on October 7 in Munich, Germany and make stops Czech Republic, Italy, UK, Ireland, Germany, Belgium and Netherlands before wrapping in Paris, France on October 24. See full tour routing below.

Tickets for the tour will be available via Spotify Pre-Sale starting on November 6, 2019, with general on-sale beginning November 8, 2019at 10am from Ticketmaster.ie & Ticketmaster Outlets Nationwide. For tickets, please visit https://www.thechainsmokers.com/shows.

The Chainsmokers have also revealed today that they will release their new song “Push My Luck” this Friday, November 8, as part of their ongoing building album, World War Joy. The album also features “Call You Mine” featuring Bebe Rexha, “Takeaway” with producer/DJ ILLENIUM featuring Lennon Stella, “Do You Mean” featuring Ty Dolla $ign and bülow, “Kills You Slowly” and “Who Do You Love” featuring 5 Seconds of Summer. These 5 songs have collectively accumulated an impressive 1 Billion streams worldwide to date.

The announcement arrives while The Chainsmokers are currently midway through their massive "WORLD WAY JOY" North American headline arena tour, which is traveling to over 40 cities and runs through December 2019.

The Chainsmokers – Euro Tour Dates: