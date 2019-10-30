Dan’s Playlist – Tuesday, October 29
The Roots (feat: Cody ChessnuTT) – ‘The Seed 2.0’
Run The Jewels – ‘Call Ticketron’
Bjork – ‘Army Of Me’
Bedrooms – ‘Chunky’
Fangclub – ‘Viva Violent’
Foo Fighters – ‘Breakout’
Vulpynes – ‘The Hunt’
Kokoko – ‘Kitoko’
Dan Deacon – ‘Woof Woof’
Roisin Murphy – ‘Incapable’
Beck – ‘Uneventful Day’
Beck – ‘Nobody’s Fault But My Own’
Sinking With Love – ‘By Your Side’
Cigarettes After Sex – ‘Pure’
Columbia Mills – ‘Octopus’
Hour 2:
The Stunning – ‘Romeo’s On Fire’
Silverbacks – ‘Pink Tide’
Happyalone – ‘Lucifer’
Paul B x Ahren B (feat: Ioana) – ‘One Chance’
FKA Twigs – ‘Home With You’
Portishead – ‘All Mine’
Caribou – ‘Home’
Lankum – ‘Bear Creek’
Ashley MacIsaac – ‘Sleepy Maggie’
Soda Blonde – ‘Terrible Hands’
Blonde Redhead – ‘23’
Desert Sessions – ‘Something You Can’t See’
Queens Of The Stone Age – ‘Make It Wit Chu’
Glimmermen – ‘It’s Nice’
Pat Dam Smyth – ‘The Last King’