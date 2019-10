Dan’s Playlist – Monday, October 28

Sampa The Great – ‘Final Form’

Outkast – ‘Ms Jackson’

RÓGAN & ØMEGA – ‘Different With It’

Alpinestars (feat: Brian Molko) – ‘Carbon Kid’

Sorcha Richardson – ‘First Prize Bravery’

Blood Orange – ‘Best To You’

Blood Orange (feat: Toro Y Moi) – ‘Dark & Handsome’

R.E.M. – ‘New Test Lepper’

Smoothboi Ezra – ‘Messing With My Head’

Beyond The Wash – ‘Dusktime’

The Desert Sessions (feat: PJ Harvey) – ‘Crawl Home’

The Desert Sessions – ‘Noses In Roses, Forever’

Them Crooked Vultures – ‘Scumbag Blues’

Queens Of The Stone Age – ‘My God Is In The Sun’

Hour 2:

The Wha – ’40 Odd Years’

Jape – ‘Floating’

Jape – ‘Sentinel’

SYLK – ‘Am I Alone (After Dark)’

The Avalanches – ‘Frontier Psychiatrist’

Nilufer Yanya – ‘H34t Rises’

Booka Shade (feat: Craig Walker) – ‘Loneliest Boy’

Cigarettes After Sex – ‘Falling In Love’

Columbia Mills – ‘Top Of The Hill’

Magazines – ‘Tough’

Sinead O’Brien – ‘Taking On Time’

Lankum – ‘Ode To Lullaby’

The Cure – ‘Lullaby’